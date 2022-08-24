Jessica Alves, 39, reveals ‘disappointing’ experience of dating as a single trans woman

Jessica Alves has opened up about her ‘disappointing’ experience of dating as a single trans woman.

The Brazilian bombshell, 39, spoke exclusively to MailOnline about her quest for love, sharing her heartbreak that men only want to have a sexual experience with her and are “deterred” if she mentions her desire to start a family.

As well as starring in a stunning new photo shoot, Jessica also claimed that people are scared and “intimidated” by her new look, insisting that people realize she’s a “kind soul” once they get to know her.

The star has spent nearly £1million on nearly 80 surgeries to transform herself and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2021 after coming out as transgender in 2020.

But despite going to great lengths to transform her appearance, Jessica shared that she still finds it difficult to bond with men.

She explained, “I think I tend to intimidate people because of my looks. But once they get to know me, they see that I am a kind, kind soul.

“I get a lot of attention from men when I’m out in public, on my Instagram and on my OnlyFans, but I’m still a single woman.”

And as she feels she’s “completed” her transformation into the woman she’s always wanted to be, Jessica once again shared her desire for the two things that are missing from her life: a husband and children.

“It was difficult to find the charming prince who will eventually marry me and start a family with me. Most of the men I’ve met are just out for fun and when I talk about having children etc. they are put off.’

Earlier this month, the TV personality was pictured having a love interest in Rome while previously enjoying a whirlwind affair in Thailand with another love interest, Jamie Budgen. But at the moment she remains single.

Jessica added about her life, “I’m 39 and have now completed my transition – I’m an all-woman. Even my birth certificate has been updated with my name Jessica and my gender wife, allowing me to marry in the Christian Catholic Church – which is my dream to have a princess wedding.

“I feel very blessed and lucky to be who I was meant to be when I was born. I love every inch of myself and my being and I need to focus on my personal life and discover myself as a woman every day.”

During her photo shoot, Jessica looked stunning in a strapless baby pink dress adorned with glittering rhinestones, with the deep outfit highlighting her hourglass figure perfectly.

She added a sparkly statement necklace and embellished heels to her look, with the star completing the ensemble with glam makeup and poker straight platinum locks.

And Jessica went on to reveal her confidence in her appearance, before citing the need to “normalize” to have more transgender people on screens.

The ‘full-time model’ and FashionNova brand ambassador said: ‘I feel ready to go back to full-time television like I used to, I feel beautiful and confident and I have a lot to share and offer to the world.

“We need to see more trans people on TV and in movies to normalize it and show the rest of the world that it’s okay to be trans and that we’re like all other women.” .

Reflecting on her difficult pre-transition in the past, she said: ‘In 2018 I suffered from depression in secret, without medical help taking female hormones and mixing them with alcohol, which made my mental state very unstable.

‘In the same year I was on Big Brother in Italy and the UK. I’d love to get a second chance to go back to the show and show the world the new me!’