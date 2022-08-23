Jessica Alba’s daughter Haven shows off her new hair cut after chopping off her tresses for charity 

<!–

Jessica Alba took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable movie featuring her daughter Haven Warren’s new look.

The 41-year-old actress proudly displayed her 11-year-old mini-me as she cut off her long red hair.

In her caption, she said, “sooo Havie did something last weekend. she decided to cut off some of her hair so she could donate it.’

The fun video clip showed the preteen tugging at her long hair before getting her cut.

After a few short yanks, Haven reappeared on screen with a fresh haircut, the locks falling slightly below her shoulders.

The change came on her eleventh birthday, which her movie star mother commemorated with a birthday message about a week earlier.

She uploaded a movie with video clips and photos, with the song Bad Habit by Steve Lacy as the soundtrack.

Captioned to her 19.8 million followers, she wrote, “Yesterday we celebrated my Havie baby when she turned 11.”

Referring to her zodiac sign, she added, “I’m so proud of the beautiful human that this lion angel is. an old soul, able to see through all ish, the most kind, intelligent, happy, positive human being.’

She gave good, motherly advice when she said to her middle child, “Harbour, nothing is out of your reach – you can do anything you intend to, as long as you keep your [heart] and trust your gut feeling.’

“I’m behind you forever, kiddo – keep doing your thing, I’m here to cheer you on. your strength lies in your kind heart, sweet character and perseverance,” she concluded.

When Haven was born in 2011, Jessica told: People about her striking appearance: ‘I really only expected that my child would look like Honor.

“When the two of us made such a different looking kid, I thought, ‘Okay, I think we can do this too! It was a nice little surprise.'”

Though Haven resembles Alba, she was born with red hair—a trait none of her siblings possess.

In addition to Haven the Dark Angel alum, daughter Honor Marie Warren, 14, and son Hayes Alba Warren, four, also share with longtime partner Cash Warren.