Jessica Alba looks effortlessly chic in a plunging lace top and high-waisted jeans

Jessica Alba kept it classy as she dined out at Avra ​​restaurant in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The actress turned businesswoman, 41, looked chic when she wore a low-cut shirt with lace trim and high-waisted jeans.

The Sin City star teamed the look with a long blazer jacket, while carrying her essentials with a teal leather Chanel classic flap bag.

The mum of three lifted her slender frame in a pair of sky-high black strappy heels as she dined out at the celebrity hot spot.

Jessica’s dark brown locks were styled in loose waves that fell over her shoulders. and she wore a dewy glowing makeup look.

The Honest Company founder enhanced her look with a large pair of silver hoops and a unique silver pendant.

Jessica is a loving mother of three children; Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, four, who she is raising with her husband, film producer Cash Warren, 43.

She and Cash, the son of Hill Street Blues actor Michael Warren, met when he was an assistant director for her 2005 hit film Fantastic Four.

The couple decided to spontaneously marry in a Beverly Hills courthouse one day in 2008, while Jessica was heavily pregnant with Honor.

Although she rose to fame as an actress, Jessica launched the consumer goods brand The Honest Company in 2011.

During an interview in 2018 with In style she shared that, “I feel like my goal in life was to create Honest, and everything led me to that.”

Jessica took the Honest Company public over a year ago and was valued at nearly $2 billion on its first day of trading.

Despite her privileged lifestyle as an actress and businesswoman, Jessica recently spoke out about living in “survival mode” while her family went through money problems during her childhood.

Talking about how her parents would live on ‘paycheque-to-paycheque’, the star described the situation as ‘bulls**t’ and made her realize she wanted more than that for her own family.

In an interview with the UK Glamor digital issue in July, Jessica recalls: ‘I grew up in survival mode. It was almost kind of what I was born into. My parents had no safety net, they lived paycheck to paycheck.

“They were like, ‘Here’s your life.’ And I was like, “This is kind of bullshit. I want a better life than that. I don’t want to be in survival mode all the time.”‘