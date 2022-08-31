Jessica Alba looks chic while attending daughter Honor’s tennis game with her husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba looked effortlessly chic as she attended her 14-year-old daughter Honor’s tennis match in Santa Monica with her husband Cash Warren on Tuesday.

The actress turned businesswoman, 41, wore an oversized lavender shirt over a white T-shirt and paired her top with a flowing lilac silk skirt.

She completed her look with a pair of chunky white sandals and wore her long dark brown locks in two chic braids.

The Good Luck Chuck star with a burgundy shoulder bag and matching sunglasses.

The founder of The Honest Company further embellished her look with a large pair of silver hoops and a chunky silver pendant.

Meanwhile, Warren, 43, looked casually cool in a white T-shirt, black jeans and black tennis shoes.

The duo were also joined by daughter Haven – who recently celebrated her 11th birthday.

She showed off her youthful style in a white tank top, white jeans and matching sneakers.

The day before, the proud mom shared an adorable video with her girls on Instagram as they took a trip to an Ulta Beauty store where Jessica’s Honest Beauty line had just launched.

The Sin City star wrote in the caption that seeing “Honor + Haven’s response was amazing and gave me all the feelings.”

The clip started with Jessica driving a car, with her girls in the back seat.

“We’re going to Ulta to see the Honest Beauty screening live and live,” she said as Honor flashed a peace sign.

The trio were then seen walking the aisles of the beauty parlor together.

“Is it weird?” the Fantastic Four actress asked her kids as they checked out her beauty products.

“It’s really weird,” Honor replied with a smile.

The girls then enthusiastically browsed through their mother’s products.

Although she rose to fame as an actress, Jessica launched the consumer goods brand The Honest Company in 2011.

During an interview in 2018 with In style she shared that “I feel like my goal in life was to create Honest, and everything led me to that.”

Jessica took the Honest Company public over a year ago and was valued at nearly $2 billion on its first day of trading.

Aside from Haven and Honor, the Honey star also shares son Hayes, 4, with her husband.

Cash, the son of Hill Street Blues actor Michael Warren, met Jessica when she was an assistant directing her 2005 hit film Fantastic Four.

The couple decided to spontaneously marry in a Beverly Hills courthouse one day in 2008, while Jessica was heavily pregnant with Honor.