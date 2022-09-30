Jessica Alba dons shiny scarlet leggings as she enjoys a scooter ride

She is a loving mother of three.

And Jessica Alba enjoyed some quality time with her brood on Thursday during a day out in Los Angeles.

The actress, 41, wore shiny scarlet leggings as she went for a scooter ride with her son Hayes, four, and daughter Haven, 11.

The beauty completed her look with a simple white T-shirt, comfy beige sneakers and wore a khaki cap.

She wore her dark brown locks tied up and chose to go makeup-free for the quiet outing with her kids, while accessorizing with tiny gold earrings.

Hayes looked adorable in a blue T-shirt and black shorts, while Haven carried a tennis racket as the family walked back to the car.

Jessica rose to fame as the lead actress in the Fox sci-fi drama Dark Angel which aired from 2000 to 2002.

She met her husband Cash Warren, 43, while filming Fantastic Four in 2004.

Cash is the son of Michael Warren, 76, who was a star basketball player at UCLA before embarking on a successful acting career, including his portrayal of Officer Bobby Hill in Hill Street Blues.

Jessica and Cash have 14-year-old daughter Honor, 11-year-old daughter Haven and four-year-old son Hayes.

The couple decided to spontaneously marry in a Beverly Hills courthouse one day in 2008, while Jessica was heavily pregnant with Honor.

Although she rose to fame as an actress, Jessica launched the consumer goods brand The Honest Company in 2011.

During a 2018 interview with InStyle, Jessica shared, “I feel like my goal in life was to create Honest, and everything led me to that.”

Jessica took the Honest Company public in May 2021 and was valued at nearly $2 billion on its first day of trading. It was valued at about $550 million in February.