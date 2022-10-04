Jesse Williams granted visitation custody with his kids in New York City

<!–

Actor Jesse Williams has won a legal victory in his custody battle with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

The 41-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star had several visiting days with his children, eight-year-old daughter Sadie and seven-year-old son Maceo, according to court documents obtained by People.

Drake-Lee had previously requested their children to stay with her in Los Angeles, although a judge recently ruled against her.

Williams and his 41-year-old ex-wife were married from 2012 until their breakup in 2017, and the divorce was finalized in 2020.

Both Williams and Drake-Lee appeared in court on September 30, before a judge awarded Williams custody visits to his children.

The actor will return to New York City from Los Angeles this fall and reprise his Tony-nominated role in the Broadway musical Take Me Out.

Williams had previously been given custody of New York City during the play’s spring showing, which allowed him to be in NYC with his children for four consecutive days a month.

Drake-Lee had disputed the visit to New York, although the court ruled that the children can visit Williams on specific days in October, November and December, though specific dates have not been disclosed.

The court has ordered both Williams and Drake-Lee to attend 10 co-parenting counseling sessions.

The court also ordered that “each party be prevented from making derogatory comments about the other party, directly or indirectly towards the minor children, nor allow any third party to do so.”

The judge also ordered them not to “discuss this matter with or in front of the minor children and let no one else do so,” or to use the children as “a messenger to deliver messages to the other parent.”

“The parties must not ask excessive questions or question the children about what happened while they were under the guardianship of the other parents,” the order said.

The judge also banned both Williams and Drake-Lee from “posting derogatory comments about the other party for the underage children to see on social media.”

After the hearing, Drake-Lee expressed her frustration with the judge’s ruling in a lengthy Instagram post…though she didn’t say anything derogatory about Williams herself.

It turns out that the court is okay with children taking regular night flights to accommodate a parent who isn’t doing that for them. Who knows? I knew…’ she said