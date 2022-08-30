Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveals he REPLACED Ty Burrell as the officiant at Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Just over a week after DailyMail.com’s exclusive report on Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ lavish wedding, Jesse Tyler Ferguson offers new details.

Ferguson, 46, served as the officiant for his 31-year-old co-star and her 38-year-old husband Adams at their wedding last Saturday near Santa Barbara, California.

However, Ferguson revealed on Monday during a special showing of his Netflix film Ivy + Bean (debut on September 2) that he has actually replaced another Modern Family star, Ty Burrell.

Burrell, 55, was Hyland’s TV father on the hit ABC series, and was originally going to conduct the ceremony, though he had to bow down several weeks before the ceremony due to a family emergency.

“I don’t know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency,” Ferguson said. ET.

“So I got a call 12 days before the wedding, and that’s why Ty wasn’t there, he had things going on,” Ferguson added.

Ferguson was joined by Modern Family co-stars such as Sofia Vergara and Nolan Gould, but although the entire cast was invited, not everyone could make it.

“Everyone was invited and not everyone could make it, but I had 12 days and I thought, ‘Well, no pressure, this is my first time, and then it’s going to be a wedding, and it’s going to be in Vogue magazine, and there will be paparazzi shots are mine from a helicopter, on duty, with no pressure,” he joked.

Ferguson added that he turned to Burrell, and although he hadn’t written anything yet, he gave his opponent some “bullet points” that got the creative juices flowing.

“He hadn’t written anything down, but he had some ideas, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is all very good. This is a starting place,'” Ferguson added.

The actor added that he was “honored to do it,” while joking that he was “very happy to meet Ty Burrell.”

As for his duties as an officiant, he wanted to keep the ceremony light, but not drown it in jokes.

“I knew Sarah and Wells wanted it to be a fun, light-hearted ceremony. They’re not serious people, but you don’t want to lean too heavily into the jokes because it’s a big day,” he added.

Ferguson said he and husband Justin Mikita, who tied the knot in 2013, had Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner conduct their wedding and that he “wrote a very beautiful ceremony.”

“I watched that ceremony again before writing one for Sarah and Wells, so you know, the heart matters,” he added.

