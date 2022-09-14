Jesse Powell has died: Family mourn R&B star’s ‘lasting legacy’

<!–

American R&B star Jesse Powell has died at the age of 51, his family confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

The singer, who enjoyed success in the 1990s after the release of his self-titled debut album, died at his home in Los Angeles. A cause of death is not yet known.

His sister Tamara shared the news in a Facebook post: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell.

“The family is asking for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.

Jesse loved music and especially his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him. – The Powell family.’

Born and raised in Indiana, Powell gained recognition after the release of his first album and lead single, You, in 1996.

The song, co-written by Powell and producer Carl Roland, would climb to number 59 on the US Billboard Chart before regaining success on its reissue in 1999.