Jesse Marsch’s high-intensity style only looks good until the final third

Leeds United is a lot like a power surge – an energy overload, all sparkling and clear. But then, as the lights flicker, they disappear into the darkness of another defeat.

This game was only one minute old when a power surge caused a 40 minute delay. When we started again, Leeds got off to a good start, as they often do. They were also passable for most of the second half. In fact, they were the better side over the course of the two and a half hours it took to complete this game.

But that’s the problem with this team under Jesse Marsch, the likeable American with his clear, high-intensity signature. It all looks so good, up to a point – usually the last third.

Bukayo Saka’s first-half attack was enough to give Arsenal a 1-0 win over Leeds this afternoon

The match was delayed 40 minutes due to a bizarre power outage on Elland Road

If your opponent can weather the storm, it will always be sunny on the other side. Crystal Palace did it last week, coming from behind to win 2-1 after a dominant first half from Leeds.

March’s side is rarely what you would call “poor.” In the isolation of each week you don’t look at them and you see a team screaming relegation scrap. Their fight on the field reflects the ferocity that comes down from the partisan stands.

Their demise is a shaky prick when they come within range. And there was nothing more miraculous than Patrick Bamford’s missed penalty in the second half, which had rightly leveled the hosts.

Leeds’ poor form in front of goal has led to an apparent downfall under Jesse Marsch

Marsch has enough to do to turn his fortune around, now that the whites are winless in six

Bamford was brought in at halftime for the ineffective Rodrigo, whose most notable contribution was a defence-breaking cross-field pass in the 35th minute. It was just a shame that he split his own defense. From there, Bukayo Saka exchanged passes with Martin Odegaard and scored the only goal of the game.

But the arrival of Bamford gave Leeds a focal point and in the 65th minute he could have scored a hat-trick. However, his penalty didn’t even hit the goal, the striker dragged him hopelessly wide.

That pretty much caught their misfortune – or, more accurately, misfire – in front of the target. Crysencio Summerville sent another close-up chance into orbit in the 89th minute.

Patrick Bamford’s poor second-half penalty summed up Leeds’ fortunes in front of goal

Gabriel’s red card for a kick at Bamford was correctly reversed late at night as Leeds toiled

There was still time for the drama of a late penalty and a red card to Arsenal defender Gabriel for an apparent kick at Bamford, but both were correctly destroyed when replays showed the Leeds man had committed the first foul and the kick failed. connected.

The defeat leaves Leeds one point above the bottom three and without a win since August, a six-game run that yields just two points. And that should be a concern. Because what happens when energy levels drop? Players who give their all can quickly feel tired and demoralized if a scoreless piece persists.

It is only a nice opening to the season – seven points and seven goals from three games – that keeps Leeds out of the drop zone. Again, that start was a lot like a power surge.