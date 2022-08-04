Jesse Marsch reveals his emotion at seeing Kalvin Phillips mural in Leeds

Jesse Marsch, the boss of Leeds United, has admitted it is ‘difficult’ not to see Kalvin Phillips every day, but has insisted the club will grow stronger with the loss of their two star players.

Manchester City signed the midfielder this summer, who came through the Leeds Academy, for £45 million, while Raphinha was also sold to Barcelona for £55 million.

The club have spent just under £100 million to make up for their losses and help them move up the ladder after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Jesse Marsch hopes to use Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha sales to make Leeds stronger

Marsch admitted to being emotional at seeing a Phillips mural in Leeds city center

Phillips completed a £45m move to leave his youth club for Manchester City

Ahead of their opener with Wolves on Saturday, Marsch has expressed regret at seeing former captain Phillips in the summer, and was emotional to see a mural of the player in Leeds city centre.

He said, ‘I’m still in touch with him. I was driving through the city last week and saw the mural that made me emotional.

“It’s not easy to have him in our kit, but in the future we knew it wouldn’t replace him with one player.”

When asked more about his emotion at seeing the mural, he added: “When I knew I wanted to be a coach, I thought I was going to be about tactics and competitiveness.

Raphinha, meanwhile, made a £55million move to leave Leeds for Spanish giants Barcelona

“And what I came to realize more and more is that the role of the father figure took a more prominent place in the way I led because I care about people.

‘This is human work. In a stressful 12 weeks we invested everything we had.

“With that comes affection for the people and for the situation and a fondness for the fact that we did it together. We achieved our goal, it was not one person, it was as a group and everyone sacrificed everything to get there.

“So when I see Kalvin’s mural, I think it’s hard not to see him every day. It’s hard not to be attached to a young man who really likes you and who has a lot of potential and who wants to be successful. Now all I have to do is see it from a distance and see it in an ugly shade of blue.’

Leeds has spent nearly £100 million on six players, including Brenden Aaronson (left)

Marsch also revealed striker Patrick Bamford is close to returning to full fitness

Marsch, added that it was great working with both Phillips and Raphinha, but would use it to make them stronger.

So far this summer, Leeds has signed Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi.

Marsch said: ‘We’ve done’ good job with deals so far and we try to be very precise with who we want and what we need for the next steps through this window.

‘An addition next week and then see what else there is.’

Also at his press conference, Marsch revealed that striker Patrick Bamford is ‘almost’ 100 per cent fit, while Liamm Cooper, Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling and Sinisterra are all out to face Wolves.