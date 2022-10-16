Jesse Marsch is eager to find ‘long-term’ solution to Leeds United’s woes

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jesse Marsch is desperate to stop the rot in Leeds but insists he is the ‘long term’ solution to their current problems.

After a bright start to the campaign, the Whites receive the title hunt Arsenal today after a five-game winless run.

Marsch admits progress has been slower than he would have liked since he succeeded beloved Marcelo Bielsa in February.

Jesse Marsch desperate to stop the rot in Leeds but insists he is the ‘long term’ solution

Still, the American, who brought Leeds to safety on the final day of last season, said: “I see it as a long-term project, but I also realize that we need to get results in the short term.

“The long term is big here with the expertise we have and I think we will continue to build on our resources.

“Those are things like our facilities, our stadium and the quality of the people we have here.

“Obviously my goal is to see us move up the table every year and while you want progress to be linear there are always peaks and troughs.

Marsch admits progress has been slower than he would have liked since joining Bielsa . succeeded

“My job is to manage those peaks and troughs to make things as even as possible.”

Admitting that his open approach is not to everyone’s taste, Marsch says, “I understand that not everyone is a fan of mine, but that’s normal and doesn’t bother me.

“We see progress and with that progress you just want to see steps that lead you to the promised land.

“The reality is that the route is a bit undulating and the competition is so good that even if you feel you are making a little bit of progress, incredible opponents like Arsenal and Man City come here.

“We have to be patient, but also steadfast and disciplined with how we try to move forward every day.”

Leeds receive title hunt for Arsenal on Sunday afternoon after a winless run of five games

Marsch will meet with the club’s hierarchy over the next two weeks to discuss plans for the transfer window.

He added: “The support I have internally in this club is better than anyone I have ever been in my life.

“Now I know that when you lose, questions arise and that’s normal.

“It’s my responsibility, but I’m not afraid of it and I believe I’m the man to do the job.”