Jesse Marsch hopes Victor Orta will not leave amid Chelsea’s interest in the director of football

Jesse Marsch says he wouldn’t leave Leeds United for any job in the world – and he hopes Victor Orta will feel the same after confirming Chelsea’s interest in the football director.

Orta is shortlisted by Stamford Bridge as owner Todd Boehly prepares to interview candidates for the position of sporting director at the club.

And Marsch has revealed that he and Orta have spoken about the possibility of him leaving Elland Road.

“Angus (Kinnear, chief executive), Victor and I had planned a dinner, which we do every six weeks,” the American said.

‘We went to Iberica (in Leeds), which I thought was a perfect place for Victor to tell us he was leaving, as if it were his last dinner. But that was fortunately not the case.

“We have talked about it very openly. I told him, one of the things between Victor and me is that I made him promise that he would stay with me if I came here. But if you get the chance to go to a place like Chelsea, with your family situation, I understand you should consider it. Ultimately, he has to make a decision based on what’s best for him and his family.

“I know how much he loves Leeds United. I’m hopeful he stays. I can say without hesitation that he really likes it here. But it’s the same for everyone in this business. Things come up, opportunities. We have contractual obligations and people have to think what is best in their lives, personally and professionally, what their contract says and everyone has to find a way to move forward.”

Marsch arrived in Leeds in February and kept the club in the Premier League on the last day of the season. He has since lost star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, but with Orta he has overseen the signing of eight new players for £100million.

He added: ‘We have an incredible relationship. The transfer window has set us up for success in our season. I am hopeful that he will stay because of the relationship I have with him and his expertise and the hard work he is doing to build this club.

“The togetherness and involvement here is the highest I’ve seen. For me, I don’t want to leave. If I got an offer to go anywhere in the world right now, I wouldn’t leave. I am happier than ever in my career. It turned out even better than I had hoped.

“Even during a relegation moment last year, everyone’s unity and faith was the highest I’ve ever seen. The most important thing is that we are a real group that gives everything for each other. That’s how you formulate success.’