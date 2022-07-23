Jesse Lingard still absent as Nottingham Forest lose 1-0 to Union Berlin after naming FIVE signings

Nottingham Forest suffered a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Union Berlin at the An Der Alten Foresterei Stadium.

Steve Cooper’s side named five new signings in the starting 11 who lost in Germany, but fans are yet to get their first glimpse of Jesse Lingard in Forest’s red.

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, former Liverpool right-back Neco Williams and ex-Huddersfield pair Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo lined up alongside Taiwo Awoniyi – who arrived from Union Berlin this summer.

With so many new faces in the starting lineup, it would always be difficult for Cooper’s team to play with the fluidity and precision that brought them promotion to the top of England, and it proved it against the German side as well.

After a relatively slow start to the game, Toffolo got the visitors’ first real chance in the 16th minute, with his shot smashing into the post after being moved in the air, but other than that Forest failed to score. of Union Berlin.

And eight minutes after the break, Theoson Siebatcheu took advantage of a defensive error by Steve Cook and shot home from close range, which proved to be the only goal of the game.

The second period followed in almost the same series as the first as for the visitors, and it was mainly the hosts who looked more like scoring.

Henderson was pulled into a save late in the game to deny Grischa Promel a second ahead of the home side moments after Loic Mbe Soh averted a shot from Kevin Behrens from behind for a corner.

In addition to the five newcomers who started the game, a sixth new signing – Moussa Niakhate – joined Cook at the start of the second half, before former Troyes defender Giulian Biancone was introduced later in the game.

After making headlines with a surprise move to the Reds, Jesse Lingard hopes the new season will bring different results after the disappointing loss.

The England international, who left Manchester United at the end of his contract, turned his back on West Ham to sign for Forest after passing a medical on Wednesday.

Boss Steve Cooper was eager to add Premier League know-how to his squad, with Henderson – who has made 49 appearances in the top division – the only one with significant experience in the English top flight.

Lingard made 165 top-level appearances during spells with United and West Ham, and has capped 32 times for England.