Jesse Lingard has his eyes firmly set on a place in Gareth Southgate’s Qatar World Cup squad

Jesse Lingard will make his Nottingham Forest debut on Tuesday against city rivals Notts County after moving to the newly promoted club.

The former Manchester United midfielder became the highest paid player in the club’s history when he signed a one-year contract with Forest despite interest from West Ham, where he had a successful loan spell in 2020/21.

Forest had considered adding Lingard to their roster for Saturday’s friendly against Hertha Berlin, but the 29-year-old has reportedly stayed in the UK to work on his sharpness as he focuses on the Premier League start. -season.

Lingard’s base pay is estimated at around £115,000 a week, but the total package will be significantly higher if certain targets are met.

Miltiadis Marinakis, son of Forest owner Evangelos, is said to have played an influential role in securing the deal for Lingard.

The midfielder was a key figure for England when they reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago, and he has not given up hope of regaining his place in Gareth Southgate’s roster for this winter’s tournament in Qatar.

His decision has infuriated West Ham fans as they believed he would return to the club permanently after a successful loan spell at London Stadium last season.

Forest had already attracted attention by spending over £70million on nine new players, but signing Lingard takes their summer spending to a whole new level. Where other promoted clubs spend little and collect the television money, Forest has pushed the boat out.

Within moments of announcing the signing, Forest milked it out on social media, dedicating the banner on their Twitter page to an image of Lingard in his new colors.

The 29-year-old also released a typically flamboyant video on his own social media channels to mark the occasion.