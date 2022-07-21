Jesse Lingard confirms move to Nottingham Forest on free transfer after Man United departure

Jesse Lingard has signed a bumper contract worth nearly £200,000 a week with newly promoted Nottingham Forest in this summer’s shocking transfer window deal.

The England international, who left Manchester United at the end of his contract, turned his back on West Ham to sign for Forest after passing a medical on Wednesday, and could make his debut in Saturday’s friendly with Union Berlin in Germany.

Lingard is said to have signed an initial 12-month contract, although Forest hopes to extend it if he performs well. The 29-year-old has not given up hope of making his way to Gareth Southgate’s roster for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, having been a key figure in the lead up to England’s semi-final four years ago.