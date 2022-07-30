Jesse Jackson writes letter to Sesame Place owner SeaWorld urging bosses to employ black executives

Civil rights campaigner Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging Sesame Place to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training by black instructors.

Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld with some suggestions in the letter to remove the “stain” from “racism” after black children were filmed apparently ignored by Sesame Street characters during parades at the Pennsylvania theme park.

The former presidential candidate wants them to include black Americans on their boards of directors and spend money on black causes.

He wrote: ‘Without genuine corporate action, discriminatory acts always return. Sesame Place, which is owned by SeaWorld, has not provided solutions that I trust will eradicate the culture that has stained this theme park with discriminatory practices. We need SeaWorld to take a stand against past practices and do whatever it takes to end discriminatory acts in their theme parks.”

Jackson also wants SeaWorld to give the Philadelphia theme park an African American company to provide sensitivity training for employees and what he says is “doing good” by the affected family.

He made no further comment on what “doing good” means. A family whose child was reportedly rejected filed a $25 million lawsuit.

Skeptics have questioned whether the alleged acts of racism were really just staffers in impractical costumes unable to see each child begging for attention.

One family claims multiple costumed characters ignored their five-year-old daughter at a meet-and-greet event last month because she was black, though others questioned whether the person in the Rosarita outfit simply couldn’t picture every child of theirs.

He added: “SeaWorld has the opportunity to be different from past companies that have failed in the face of adversity. SeaWorld can turn this negative situation into a positive one if they come up with a sustainable action plan that will be a long-term solution to end racial discrimination in their theme park.”

Jackson spoke after a Baltimore family sued for $25 million.

They alleged that four employees dressed as Sesame Street characters ignored Quinton Burns, his daughter Kennedi Burns and other black guests at the June 18 meet-and-greet.

“Just looking at her face makes me cry every time I see it,” Quinton Burns said at a news conference.

The lawsuit comes after a viral video shows two other black girls from New York apparently snubbed by Rosita during a parade in the park in Langhorne, outside of Philadelphia.

Sesame Place apologized in a statement for that incident, explaining that the actor in the Rosita suit simply couldn’t see their daughter because of the costume’s limited field of view.

The furore caused more families to come forward with similar experiences.

The lawsuit states that “SeaWorld’s artists easily came into contact with numerous white clients in the same situation.”

At a news conference held Wednesday, one of the family’s attorneys, Malcolm Ruff, called for transparency from SeaWorld and the company to compensate the Burns family.

“She was ignored among a sea of ​​other young white kids who were able to get along, give hugs, give high fives,” Ruff said.

“Kennedi was forced to deal with racism at the age of 5. This is unacceptable and we will not stand by and let this continue,” Ruff said.

Sesame Workshop – which was careful to explain that Sesame Place is a licensed partner – then posted another statement on its social media Monday night.

Sesame Place responded to the lawsuit in a statement sent to: Eyewitness news, saying: ‘We will review the lawsuit filed on behalf of Mr Burns. We look forward to addressing that claim through the established legal process. We are committed to providing an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all of our guests.”

The suit has been filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus reportedly requested a meeting with the leadership at a Sesame Street theme park after a video showing a costumed character waving goodbye to two six-year-old black girls at a parade went viral.

Jodi Brown, the mother of one of the girls, first shared the nine-second music video last weekend in which the Sesame Place character Rosita high-fives a white child and a white woman, then gestures “no” and walks away from the two black girls who held out their arms for hugs.