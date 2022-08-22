Jesse Eisenberg is ‘so looking forward to’ playing Sasquatch in an upcoming Zellner Brothers’ film

<!–

Next acting gig! Oscar nominee Jesse Eisenberg is often characterized as overly articulate, genius but fearful men, so he’s excited to switch completely for the Zellner Brothers’ upcoming movie (pictured last Monday)

The New York-born, New Jersey-raised 38-year-old teased Variety on Saturday: “I play a Sasquatch. Full makeup, full body hair, no lines. I growl, but no lines. I’m so looking forward to this’ (“Big Foot” in the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film)

The Big Foot movie would reunite Jesse with David Zellner, whom he co-starred in Riley Stearns’ acclaimed 2019 comedy The Art of Self-Defense, which was executive produced by Nathan Zellner.

The 47-year-old fraternal twins already shot their alien thriller Alpha Gang – starring Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm and Nicholas Hoult – in Eastern Europe last year.

So it seems more likely that the Zellners are making a big-screen version of their 2010 five-minute short Sasquatch Birth Journal 2.

Programming Notes from the Sundance Institute readSasquatch fanatics since childhood, the Zellner Brothers see the sasquatch as a friend, but also recognize their “unhealthy, unrealistic desire to pet and cuddle wild animals.”

Welcome back! The Big Foot movie would reunite Jesse with David Zellner (R), whom he co-starred with in Riley Stearns’ acclaimed 2019 comedy The Art of Self-Defense, which was executive produced by Nathan Zellner

In charge! The 47-year-old fraternal twins (pictured in 2018) already shot their alien thriller Alpha Gang — starring Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm and Nicholas Hoult — in Eastern Europe last year.

‘Sasquatch fanatics since they were kids’: So it seems more likely that the Zellners are making a big-screen version of their 2010 five-minute short film Sasquatch Birth Journal 2

The mythical ape-like creature – said to inhabit the forests of North America – was last memorably depicted on the big screen in William Dear’s badly rated 1987 movie Harry and the Hendersons.

Last Monday, Eisenberg received an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 28th annual Sarajevo Film Festival.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League star was on hand to screen his feature film debut When You Finish Saving the World starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard.

Audiences can then see Jesse as the recently divorced father Toby Fleishman in FX on Hulu’s series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel, Fleishman Is in Trouble.

On a personal level, Eisenberg – whose mother is a professional clown – is the father of five-year-old son Banner from his five-year marriage to his Emperor’s Club co-star, Anna Strout.

Congratulations! Last Monday Eisenberg received an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 28th Annual Sarajevo Film Festival