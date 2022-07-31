Jess Wright shares sweet Instagram snap with husband William Lee-Kemp and baby Presley

She recently detailed her battle with postpartum depression.

And Jess Wright shared a sweet family photo of her with husband William Lee-Kemp, 39, and son Presley on her Instagram account.

The former TOWIE star, 36, also added a photo of her and her nine-week-old son, while also posting a single portrait of the smiling toddler as she attended a child’s birthday party.

Adorable: Jess Wright looked every inch the doting mom on Sunday when she shared a sweet family photo of her with husband William Lee-Kemp and son Presley on her Instagram account

The new mom nailed summer chic in a gray dress and was casually dressed in a white shirt.

Her dark brown blonde locks were styled in a brushed-out wave while falling naturally on her shoulders, while Jess sported a dewy palette of makeup.

Financial specialist William also opted for a relaxed look in shorts and a polo shirt.

In her social media post, the TV favorite wrote: “Not long and he’ll be on that bouncy castle. beautiful day for our beautiful George’s 1st birthday. They grow up too fast.’

Radiant: The new mom nailed a summer chic look in a gray dress and was casually dressed in a white shirt

The outing comes a week after Jess spoke candidly about her mental health after welcoming her son in May.

Jess revealed at one point that things got so bad that her husband collapsed at her house, crying and saying, “I don’t want to be here.”

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday Fantastic magazineshe said, “Nothing can prepare you for motherhood.

“I knew it was going to be hard, but unless you’re on it 24/7, nobody can describe it… it’s a roller coaster. It’s not all rainbows and magic – it’s damn cool.

Adorable: The former TOWIE star, 36, also shared a single portrait of the smiling toddler in a romper

“It’s the reality of taking care of another human being and wanting the best for that child in every way possible—and judging yourself.”

Jess has spoken out about her own mental health issues in hopes of helping other moms in her position and showing that you can get through it.

The reality star admitted she found it difficult to adjust to motherhood and didn’t want to be judged for doing things wrong.

Honest: Jess has spoken out about her own mental health issues in hopes of helping other moms in her position and showing you can get through it

She praised her partner Will for her support during the first month and when her family realized something wasn’t right, she sought medical help.

Jess previously took to Instagram to describe the “tough” trials and tribulations of a working mom.

The reality star shared a photo of her and Presley, writing: “Between work and being the best mom you can be is so hard…I want to work and do what I love, but I also feel guilty about it.” my mother as soon as I’m away from him.

Adjustment period: The outing comes a week after Jess spoke candidly about her mental health after welcoming her nine-week-old son in May

Since giving birth, the reality star has spoken candidly as she navigates motherhood, explaining in June: “Nobody can really prepare you, she can. As often as you hear this and that, until you go through it.’

Jess gave birth to Presley on May 17, less than a year after she married Will in Mallorca in September 2021.

She shared the happy news on her social media page with an adorable photo of the newborn, writing: ‘We will hold your hand forever 17~05~22.’

Jess previously revealed that she was “totally and utterly overwhelmed” after finding out she was expecting a baby.

Happy news: Jess gave birth to Presley on May 17, less than a year after she married Will in Mallorca in September 2021

She wrote on Instagram: ‘Pregnancy – It sure is a rollercoaster and that’s the best way to describe it! I’m scared, excited, grateful, vulnerable and frankly totally and utterly overwhelmed not even knowing what to expect!

“I also wanted to acknowledge the following, since the announcement that we are expecting our baby. My heart goes out to everyone for whom this was a trigger.

“In recent years, my world has opened up to the realm of fertility and all the struggles that can come with it.

“Whether it’s close friends or friends of friends, etc., I’ve seen the struggles to conceive, the sad loss of babies, and a whole world that consumes you every day as a woman.

“I am eternally grateful, as I have already said for this blessing, and I want to make it clear that we do not take it for granted and also send immense love to all the ladies and men who have not had an easy ride, as I know you with so many are.’

She added: ‘I still spend every day hoping this baby is okay and we’ll be okay and even then my baby is healthy and living a full life, I promise it never ends!

If this story has touched you, please contact the Birth Trauma Association at birthtraumaassociation.org.uk

For help and support with perinatal mental illness, contact PANDAS on 0808 1961 776