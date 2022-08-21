Jess Wright shares adorable family snaps from her lavish Portugal getaway

She welcomed her son Presley with husband William Lee-Kemp in May.

And Jess Wright shared a gallery of adorable photos on Instagram on Sunday as she enjoyed her first family trip as a threesome to Portugal.

The former TOWIE star, 36, looked radiant as she cradled her baby boy while donning a cream and black spotted maxi dress.

‘Baby boys’ first holiday’: Jess Wright shared a gallery of adorable snaps of herself, her husband William Lee-Kemp and their son Presley on Sunday as they enjoyed a getaway to Portugal

The reality star posed with Presley, who looked adorable in a blue romper, donning sunglasses and a glamorous palette of makeup.

Jess returned her dark locks into a chic high bun and revealed a large pair of gold earrings.

In another photo, the influencer posed next to her husband holding her son as they all coordinated in cream and white outfits.

Jess opted for a ribbed dress over a white bikini while hiding behind dark designer glasses.

While William cut a casual figure in a T-shirt and matching shorts.

The new parents made sure that their son kept cool, as he wore a large khaki sun hat.

Jess shared several snaps of the newborn smiling at the camera in one photo and falling fast asleep in another.

The beauty also uploaded a stunning selfie in a white V-neck ensemble while soaking up the sun at a beach restaurant.

The couple was joined on the lavish vacation by her parents Carol and Mark Sr. who also posed for a photo with their new grandson.

Jess made the series of photos: ‘Baby boys first holiday’.

The outing follows after Jess gave birth 12 weeks ago with an adorable video on Instagram earlier this month.

She shared clips and photos of Presley’s birth and a video of him on his third month birthday.

She captioned the sweet video: “12 weeks today and for some reason it feels like a milestone so I wanted to share some special memories of Presley’s birth and some more recent times, including a video of him today on his birthday from 3 months .

Speaking to her son, she added: ‘my angel boy, you are everything and more, I love you unbelievably’.

The video comes after Jess spoke candidly about her mental health after welcoming her son in May.

Jess revealed at one point that things got so bad that her husband collapsed at her house, crying and saying, “I don’t want to be here.”

In an interview with The Sun in Sunday’s Fabulous Magazine, she said, “Nothing can prepare you for motherhood.

“I knew it was going to be hard, but unless you’re on it 24/7, nobody can describe it… it’s a roller coaster. It’s not all rainbows and magic – it’s damn cool.

“It’s the reality of taking care of another human being and wanting the best for that child in every way possible—and judging yourself.”

Jess has spoken out about her own mental health issues in hopes of helping other moms in her position and showing that you can get through it.

The reality star admitted she found it difficult to adjust to motherhood and didn’t want to be judged for doing things wrong.

She praised her partner Will for her support during the first month and when her family realized something wasn’t right, she sought medical help.

Jess previously took to Instagram to describe the “tough” trials and tribulations of a working mom.

The reality star shared a photo of her and Presley, writing: “Between work and being the best mom you can be is so hard…I want to work and do what I love, but I also feel guilty about it.” my mother as soon as I’m away from him.

Since giving birth, the reality star has spoken candidly as she navigates motherhood, explaining in June: “Nobody can really prepare you, she can. As often as you hear this and that, until you go through it.’

Jess gave birth to Presley on May 17, less than a year after she married Will in Mallorca in September 2021.

She shared the happy news on her social media page with an adorable photo of the newborn, writing: ‘We will hold your hand forever 17~05~22.’

Jess previously revealed that she was “totally and utterly overwhelmed” after finding out she was expecting a baby.

She wrote on Instagram: ‘Pregnancy – It sure is a rollercoaster and that’s the best way to describe it! I’m scared, excited, grateful, vulnerable and frankly totally and utterly overwhelmed not even knowing what to expect!

“I also wanted to acknowledge the following, since the announcement that we are expecting our baby. My heart goes out to everyone for whom this was a trigger.

“In recent years, my world has opened up to the realm of fertility and all the struggles that can come with it.

“Whether it’s close friends or friends of friends, etc., I’ve seen the struggles to conceive, the sad loss of babies, and a whole world that consumes you every day as a woman.

“I am eternally grateful, as I have already said for this blessing, and I want to make it clear that we do not take it for granted and also send immense love to all the ladies and men who have not had an easy ride, as I know you with so many are.’

She added: ‘I still spend every day hoping this baby is okay and we’ll be okay and even then my baby is healthy and living a full life, I promise it never ends!

If this story has touched you, please contact the Birth Trauma Association at birthtraumaassociation.org.uk

For help and support with perinatal mental illness, contact PANDAS on 0808 1961 776