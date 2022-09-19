Jess Wright shares a sweet snap of son Presley having a cuddle with her brother Mark

She welcomed her first child Presley in May with husband William-Lee Kemp.

And Jess Wright, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday to get an insight into family life, while her brother Mark spent some time doing uncle duties.

TV personality Mark enjoyed a cuddle with the four-month-old, while his TOWIE star sister wrote that the toddler was “Just like his uncle.”

‘Just like his uncle’: Jess Wright, 36, took to Instagram this weekend to share a sweet photo of son Presley cuddling up with her brother Mark as they enjoy some family time

Mark dressed up for the family day in an all black tracksuit from his clothing brand AYTEE7 – he put a supportive arm around Presley as they reclined on the couch.

While the newborn looked cute in pajamas while sitting with his uncle to watch some TV in the sweet picture.

“@wrighty like his uncle…” Jess wrote.

Mark has previously referred to Presley as a “prince,” gushing over his cousin as he celebrated the birth with a photo of him holding the newborn.

‘Welcome to the world little boy!! Uncle Mark is always there for you…. Just know that Presley aka Prince!! I love you boy,” the presenter wrote.

And the star, who is married to Michelle Keegan, is in full swing — with younger brother Josh also welcoming son Joshua James Angelo Wright earlier this year.

Jess, who became an aunt and new mother within a few months, described Presley and his cousin Joshua as “besties forever.”

The two newborns lay side by side for a moment as they enjoyed some bonding time.

Jess has been sharing updates with her 1.5 million followers since her birth in May, less than a year after she married businessman William in September 2021.

She announced the happy news and posted an adorable photo of the newborn hand holding her own and William’s.

She recently enjoyed a first vacation with Presley and her husband along with these guys will be forever best friends through her parents Carol and Mark Sr.

The family enjoyed the sun in Portugal before the trip – with Jess sharing a slew of photos on Instagram to mark the milestone.