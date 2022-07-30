Jess Stenson FINALLY wins the marathon at the Commonwealth Games

Jess Stenson finally bagged Commonwealth gold after the Australian stormed home and won a fantastic marathon victory in Birmingham.

Stenson won bronze at Gold Coast 2018 and Glasgow 2014, but broke through for gold this year.

The 34-year-old mother of one finished ahead of her compatriots Eloise Wellings and Sinead Diver, who placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Jess Stenson finally holds Commonwealth gold after winning marathon

The 34-year-old kisses her son Billy (left) after winning on the third questioning

Stenson said her win belongs to her entire team and explained how Wellings gave her one of her caffeinated gels halfway through to help her keep going.

She also believes motherhood has prepared her better physically and mentally for the marathon this year.

“I think being a mom makes you stronger, physically and emotionally,” she told Channel Seven.

“So go mamas.”

Stenson was Australia’s second marathon winner on Day 2 in the West Midlands, with Madison de Rozario winning the T53/54 event by a whopping four minutes.