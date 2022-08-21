Jess Impiazzi insists she’s now a ‘serious actress’ and wants to leave reality TV days behind her

<!–

Jess Impiazzi has maintained that she is now a serious actress and wants to leave her days as reality TV and glamor models behind because she is “grown up”.

The 33-year-old rose to major fame on MTV’s Ex On The Beach in 2016, but had previously appeared on TOWIE in 2012 and in the pages of popular boys’ magazines.

She confesses she ‘hate’ to be a reality star, she told The sun: ‘I want to be taken seriously as an actress. One of my all-time favorite actresses is Julia Roberts, and I’d love to be just like her.

Reality TV is a dangerous place. Viewers think they know you and like to judge you. It’s a breeding ground for trolls. My advice to young people is never to do a reality show.’

Jess concluded, “My advice to younger people is never to do a reality show.”

After speaking to Amanda Barrie of Coronation Street during her stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, she decided she wanted to pursue an acting career.

Jess went on to star in a string of low-budget films, including the 2017 action flick Dangerous Game, alongside Darren Day and Calum Best.

And in her new movie Keep Calm & Carry On, an Amazon Prime comedy, she tries to play soccer player Danielle’s fiancée, who gets dumped into the series.

A WAG in her own right, Jess is currently dating ex-Arsenal player Jermaine Pennant, 39, following her divorce from Denny Solomona in 2018.

It comes after the TV personality revealed that her beloved father Colin has passed away at the age of 70 after a long battle with lung cancer and other complications.

She shared a series of sweet images of her father on Instagram after he sadly passed away on Wednesday evening.

Jess wrote: ‘Unfortunately my father Colin passed away late last night after a year of terminal lung cancer and other complications.

“My father was a fighter and lasted so long. I will take that fighting spirit with me to my future!

“I was able to hold his hand until the end and that meant the world to me. Rest in peace grandpa. I love you very much ❤️❤️.’