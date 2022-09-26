Jesinta, wife of Buddy Franklin, looks dejected after Sydney Swans crush AFL Grand Final loss

Buddy Franklin and his beloved Sydney Swans suffered a massive loss to the Geelong Cat in Saturday’s one-sided AFL Grand Final.

And the wife of footy star Jesinta looked downcast as she returned to Sydney on Monday after the crushing defeat.

The 31-year-old model was spotted picking several packages from her mailbox when she returned home wearing a black long-sleeved turtleneck sweater over boyfriend jeans.

Jesinta, wife of Buddy Franklin, looked dejected as she returned to Sydney on Monday after the defeat of the Sydney Swans crushed the AFL Grant Final.

She accessorized her engagement ring and a few shades of black to hide her face, and wore a vibrant red nail polish to contrast with the look.

Without a lick of makeup, the brunette beauty pulled her hair back into a windy bun.

It comes after she shared a sweet tribute to her husband Buddy, 35, on Sunday after the defeat of the Sydney Swans.

Jesinta posted on Instagram several photos of herself posing with the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Tullulah, who was wearing a sweater with her famous father’s number 23.

The 31-year-old model was spotted picking several packages from her mailbox when she returned home wearing a black long-sleeved turtleneck sweater over boyfriend jeans

“Thank you everyone for all your beautiful messages of support over the past week,” she wrote.

“Not the result we all dreamed of, but it has not escaped my notice how special (and difficult) it was to get to this point. Win, lose or draw we are always so proud of you @buddy_franklin23.

“The past week has been filled with very special moments with Lulu, Rocky and our families that we will truly cherish forever.

Without a lick of makeup, the brunette beauty pulled her hair back into a breezy bun

“Footy can be tough, but my god, it’s brought us a lot of joy over the years too, a little heartbreak and disappointment is part of it.”

“I love our @sydneyswans family and fans, we feel very lucky to be on this journey with such an amazing group of people, it makes everything worth it.”

The Cats kicked the first two goals of the game and seven of the first eight to bury the Swans well before the siren sounded on the premiership decider at the MCG.

It comes after she shared a sweet tribute to her husband Buddy, 35, on Sunday following the Swans’ defeat to the Cats. Jesinta shared several photos of herself posing with the couple’s two-year-old daughter Tullulah, who wore a sweater with her famous father’s number 23.

The final 81-point margin equaled the fifth-highest in VFL/AFL history and was Sydney’s worst loss since 2015.

The Franklins, who married in 2016, are one of the AFL’s most famous couples.

A former Miss Universe Australia fashion influencer, Jesinta recently qualified as an accredited AFL players agent, while Buddy shocked the football world last week by signing a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season.

“Not the result we all dreamed of, but it has not escaped my notice how special (and difficult) it was to get to this point. Win, lose or draw, we are always so proud of you,” she wrote