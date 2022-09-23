Jesinta Franklin shares tender kiss with husband Buddy during Grand Final parade
AFL WAG Jesinta Franklin shares tender kiss with husband Buddy during Grand Final parade ahead of Sydney Swans clash with Geelong
Jesinta Franklin could not hide her pride in her husband Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin on Friday.
The footy WAG gave the athlete a tender kiss in a video shared to Instagram Stories as they attended a pre-Grand Final parade in Melbourne.
In the clip, Jesinta, 31, stepped in to give Buddy, 35, a squeeze as he celebrated his upcoming Sydney Swans game.
Buddy jumped off a float after passing his wife and daughter Tullulah in the crowd.
The two-year-old was carried by Buddy’s mother-in-law Valerie Campbell, with his excited wife Jesinta waving and cheering beside them.
The beaming Sydney Swans great waved to his family as he sat in the back of a white Toyota Hilux before they were reunited at the end of the parade.
Jesinta greeted her husband with a kiss and the pair hugged briefly before Buddy took son Rocky, one, in his arms while Jesinta held Tullulah.
The video was captioned: ‘When you see dad in the crowd’.
Tallulah wore a replica Sydney Swans guernsey with the word ‘Dad’ over her famous father’s No.23 on the back.
Jesinta opted for an all black activewear ensemble plus a matching cap.
Buddy was previously honored on stage during the parade
Rocky was also pictured wearing a replica No. 23 guernsey with his blonde hair tied in a high ponytail reminiscent of his sister’s.
The Franklins, who married in 2016, are one of the AFL’s most famous couples.
Jesinta, a former Miss Universe Australia turned fashion influencer, recently qualified as an accredited AFL player agent.
Franklin’s children both wore matching red and white Nike shoes in support of their father, a key forward for the Sydney Swans, as well as No.23 jerseys
Last week, Buddy shocked the football world by signing a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season.
His nine-year $10million deal with the Swans expires at the end of the season and his future had long been the subject of speculation.
However, the two-time premiership winner himself put an end to the rumors on Monday night with a terse two-word statement that simply read: ‘One more.’
Buddy will play in his sixth Grand Final when the Swans face Geelong on Saturday. Despite his many accolades in Swans colours, he is yet to win a premiership for the Bloods, coming up short in both 2014 and 2016.
Buddy, sitting next to Tom Paley, waved to the crowds from the back of a Toyota Hilux