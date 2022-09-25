Jesinta Franklin shares a heartfelt message to Buddy after Swans loss

Jesinta Franklin shared a sweet tribute to her husband Lance on Sunday after the Sydney Swans’ defeat to the Geelong Cats.

Jesinta, 31, posted on Instagram several photos of herself posing with the couple’s two-year-old daughter, Tullulah, who was wearing a sweater with her famous father’s number 23.

“Thank you everyone for all your beautiful messages of support over the past week,” the model wrote.

Jesinta Franklin, 31, shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband Buddy on Sunday after the Sydney Swans lost to the Geelong Cats at this weekend’s AFL Grand Final. She posted this black and white photo of herself with their daughter Tullulah

“Not the result we all dreamed of, but it has not escaped my notice how special (and difficult) it was to get to this point. Win, lose or draw we are always so proud of you @buddy_franklin23.

“The past week has been filled with very special moments with Lulu, Rocky and our families that we will truly cherish forever,” Jesinta continued.

“Footy can be tough, but my god, it’s brought us a lot of joy over the years too, a little heartbreak and disappointment is part of it.”

“I love our @sydneyswans family and fans, we feel very lucky to be on this journey with such an amazing group of people, it makes everything worth it.”

The Cats kicked the first two goals of the game and seven of the first eight to bury the Swans well before the siren sounded on the premiership decider at the MCG.

The final 81-point margin equaled the fifth-highest in VFL/AFL history and was Sydney’s worst loss since 2015.

The Cats kicked the first two goals of the game and seven of the first eight to bury the Swans well before the siren sounded on the premiership decider at the MCG. Pictured: Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin looks down during the match

The Franklins, who married in 2016, are one of the AFL’s most famous couples.

A former Miss Universe Australia fashion influencer, Jesinta recently qualified as an accredited AFL players agent.

Last week, Buddy shocked the football world by signing a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season.

His nine-year $10 million deal with the Swans expires at the end of the season, and his future has long been the subject of speculation.

However, the two-time premiership winner himself put an end to the rumors on Monday night with a succinct two-word statement that read simply: “One more.”

Despite his many accolades in the Swans colors, he has yet to win a premiership for the blood that fell short in both 2014 and 2016.