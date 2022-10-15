Jesinta Franklin dyes her hair RED in shocking makeover

Jesinta Franklin has undergone a shocking hair transformation, dropping her usual blonde and dark brown locks for a gorgeous fiery shade of red.

The footy WAG, 31, showed the results of her new ‘do’ on Instagram on Friday, revealing that Koda Cutters in Bondi were behind the extreme makeover.

The mother of two clearly saw the fun side and shared a selfie to show off her new look and captioned it, “Why not!”

Jesinta Franklin has undergone a shocking hair transformation, dropping her usual blonde and brunette locks for a gorgeous fiery shade of red

The salon later shared a photo of Jesinta on their own Instagram page, which showed she had a bleach wash followed by Redken gels to get the stunning shade just right.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the bold new look, commenting, “Suits you!”

“There’s no haircut you can’t wear, my love,” another gushed.

Many of her famous friends also responded to the post, including WAG Nadia Bartel, designer Pip Edwards, influencer Martha Kalifatidis, and even Jesinta’s own husband, Buddy Franklin.

The footy WAG, 31, showed off the results of her new ‘do’ on Instagram on Friday, revealing that Koda Cutters in Bondi were behind the extreme makeover

It comes after the model praised Seafolly for not retouching her photos as she runs a new international campaign for the Australian swimwear brand.

The wife of AFL star Lance “Buddy” Franklin posted one of the images on Instagram showing her in a bikini behind the wheel of a van.

Jesinta thanked Seafolly’s PR team for not getting rid of the “wrinkled” skin on her stomach she has from “growing my babies.”

‘How cool is this? Seafolly did not retouch the loose skin you can see on my stomach from my babies growing in this photo,” she wrote.

Jesinta is pictured with darker hair and blonde highlights in a recent selfie taken this year

“I haven’t seen these photos and I know it’s not super obvious, but it really makes me so happy to see such a big brand posting photos like this untouched.”

Jesinta continues: ‘Believe me, it’s not common for campaign images to have minimal to no retouching. Love it. Thank you, team.

Jesinta announced earlier this month that she was partnering with Seafolly to become the face of the fashion brand in Australia, the United States and parts of Asia.

She has done local campaign work with Seafolly before, but this is her first stint as a global ambassador.

Jesinta praised Seafolly for not retouching her photos while fronting a new international campaign for Australian swimwear brand

The footy WAG said at the time that she felt “insecure” about her body since giving birth and saw the ambassadorship as a way to boost her confidence.

Jesinta rose to fame in 2010 when she was crowned Miss Universe Australia.

She married Buddy of the Sydney Swans in 2016 after dating for four years. They are parents to daughter Tullulah, two, and son Rocky, one.

The former beauty pageant queen turned fashion influencer recently qualified as an accredited AFL players’ agent.

Rumors had circulated for months that the Franklins would move to the Gold Coast so that Jesinta could make her mark in the business world.

However, this speculation turned out to be false as Buddy signed with the Swans for another year for the AFL Grand Final last month.