Jesinta and Lance Franklin looking to move to Queensland following Buddy’s pay cut with the Swans

AFL star Lance “buddy” Franklin and his model wife Jesinta are reportedly planning to sell their luxury home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs and move to the Gold Coast.

The rumors come amid reports that Buddy plans to leave the Sydney Swans for a new club or retire altogether, after being asked to accept a 50 percent pay cut in 2023.

Jesinta, who is from the Gold Coast, has also recently expressed her wish for the couple to move closer to family.

AFL star Lance ‘buddy’ Franklin and his model wife Jesinta (both pictured) are reportedly planning to sell their luxury home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs and move to the Gold Coast

Rumors of the couple’s move to the solar state were published in The Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

The publication contacted real estate Paul Biller of Biller Property Agency, who listed the couple’s previous home in the affluent suburb of Rose Bay in 2020.

He sold their semi-detached house in an off-market deal for $3.8 million.

The move comes amid reports that Buddy is considering moving to a third AFL club or retiring from professional football after the Swans offered him $500,000 to play in 2023

Biller denied reports that the couple’s home was on the public list.

The Franklins, who share two children, currently live in a nearby luxury ground floor apartment, which they also bought off-market.

Jesinta sparked rumors of the move after she spoke to Body + Soul in May about her husband’s football career and the family’s future plans.

Jesinta recently sparked rumors of the move after expressing her wish for the couple to move closer to family. The 30-year-old model is from the Gold Coast

“I think there’s still a lot of good football in him, but our dream, whether that’s in five years or ten years or whatever, is to be able to live closer to one of the grandparents and spend quality time with them.” have,” said model.

Jesinta, who grew up on the Gold Coast, has previously said that she often tries to visit the city as much as possible to spend time with her family.

Speculation has since gained traction after reports emerged that Buddy is considering joining a third AFL club or retiring after Sydney offered him less than half the money he currently has.

Former premiership Hawk had signed a nine-year $10 million blockbuster deal to join Sydney in 2013, but the… Herald Sun claimed that the Swans are currently only offering their star about $500,000 for 2023.

Buddy is believed to be seeking a contract worth between $700,000 and $800,000 per season, which is still a significant pay cut from his previous earnings.