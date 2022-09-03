Jesinta and Buddy Franklin leave their lavish hotel at Crown after the Sydney Swans big win

<!–

Buddy Franklin and the Sydney Swans sensationally defeated the Melbourne Demons to secure a place in the preliminary final in Melbourne on Friday night.

And the face of his wife Jesinta said everything after that of the couple lavish stay at their ‘home away from home’, the Crown Melbourne, on Saturday.

The beautiful WAG was beaming after an evening of fun supporting her husband.

The mother of two, smiling from ear to ear, drove her Louis Vuitton suitcase on the way to their chauffeured car and back to Sydney.

Jesinta posted photos of the two leaving the hotel on Instagram, along with the caption, “Our home away from home.”

‘Thank you for having us Crown Melbourne, always the best fun!’ she added.

Jesinta documented her evening of fun with friends, sharing photos of the view from their hotel room before heading to a private box to watch her husband and the Swans take on the Melbourne Demons.

The Sydney Swans advanced to their first AFL preliminary final since 2016 after shocking reigning Prime Minister Melbourne by 22 points.

In the first final at the MCG since the 2019 decider, the Swans ruined Melbourne’s homecoming party.

Sydney’s 14.7 (91) to 10.9 (69) win means they now have a week off and will hold a preliminary final at the SCG on September 14 or 15 to reach their first flag since 2012.

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating that the couple, along with their children Tallulah, two, and Rocky, one, will move to the Gold Coast so the busy mother of two can make her mark in the business world.

Jesinta and Buddy have officially suspended all talks about their plans until the end of the current AFL season. But there are rumors that he will not continue with the Sydney Swans after 2022, after he was asked to take a 50 percent pay cut in 2023.

A move to the Gold Coast allows Jesinta to finally “get serious” about her next steps, say her nearest and dearest, whose parents Valerie and Andrew also live in the area.

It’s clear that Jesinta has a number of business ideas, including a retail fashion venture, as well as plans to build on her position as a high-profile media personality.

In recent years, Jesinta has made known her media intentions by speaking out on controversial issues, including racism in sport and the Bali Nine executions that received worldwide attention in 2015.

In 2015, she came to the rescue of native Sydney Swans player Adam Goodes after he was booed during a match.

“Booking is a public form of bullying and Adam has come out and said it touched him so everyone needs to stop,” she told the Today show.

She continued: ‘Is it racist? Yes I think so. And anyone who has never experienced racist slander, racism is just a word to them.”

Jesinta and Buddy are reportedly considering starting a local version of Roc Nation, rapper Jay Z’s management company, which represents some of the world’s most elite athletes.

It has been suggested that a management company run by the star couple would primarily represent native stars.