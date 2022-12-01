Jesinta and Buddy Franklin CONFIRM they’re moving to the Gold Coast after buying a $9million mansion

<!–

Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin and his model wife Jesinta have confirmed they are moving to the Gold Coast after purchasing a lavish mansion for $9 million.

The AFL star and his wife had been looking for their dream home for a year when they found it in the Queensland city, according to the Daily telegram.

“Our idea for the next two years was to buy a teardown up there and build our dream house the following year,” Jesinta told the publication.

“And we literally set foot in that house and we were like, This is it. It has everything we want.’

Buddy, 35, and Jesinta, 31, fell in love with the extravagant seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Mediterranean property and recently completed the purchase.

Known as Villa Casa, the spacious country house is located on a hill with breathtaking panoramic views.

The AFL power couple were the successful bidders for the beautiful coastal property, which sparked interest from several buyers.

The well-maintained estate offers a stylish combination of modern architecture, including a glamorous terrace and swimming pool, and traditional features such as a stone fireplace.

The lavish residence is the perfect location for the couple to raise their two children, Tullulah, two, and Rocky, one.

It comes after it was reported that the pair sold their luxury pad in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The high-profile couple bought the prestigious property, located in The Carlisle apartment complex, in 2020 for $5 million.

The news fueled speculation that Franklin was considering fleeing Sydney with his family.

Buddy left Hawthorn to join Sydney in 2014 on a nine-year deal worth $10 million.

He re-signed for another season with the Swans earlier this year.

According to brokerage.com.authe footy star and jesinta have been eyeing properties in sydney and queensland for a while now.

In September, Buddy revealed he had a ’50/50 chance’ of retiring at the end of the 2022 season – and has never seriously considered the possibility of playing for a third AFL club in his award-winning career.

The well-maintained property offers a stylish combination of modern architecture and traditional features