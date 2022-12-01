Home Jesinta and Buddy Franklin CONFIRM they’re moving to the Gold Coast after buying a $9million mansion
Categories: Entertainment

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin CONFIRM they’re moving to the Gold Coast after buying a $9million mansion

Buddy Franklin and wife Jesinta CONFIRM moving to the Gold Coast after buying an incredible mansion for an eye-popping $9 million – as he prepares to retire from the Sydney Swans

By Savanna Young and James Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

published: 07:11, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 07:11, Dec 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin and his model wife Jesinta have confirmed they are moving to the Gold Coast after purchasing a lavish mansion for $9 million.

The AFL star and his wife had been looking for their dream home for a year when they found it in the Queensland city, according to the Daily telegram.

“Our idea for the next two years was to buy a teardown up there and build our dream house the following year,” Jesinta told the publication.

Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin and his model wife Jesinta have confirmed they are moving to the Gold Coast after purchasing a luxurious Gold Coast mansion for around $9 million

“And we literally set foot in that house and we were like, This is it. It has everything we want.’

Buddy, 35, and Jesinta, 31, fell in love with the extravagant seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Mediterranean property and recently completed the purchase.

Known as Villa Casa, the spacious country house is located on a hill with breathtaking panoramic views.

The AFL power couple were the successful bidders for the beautiful coastal property, which sparked interest from several buyers.

Related Post
  1. Jhene Aiko welcomes her second child and first with partner Big Sean, a baby boy named Noah Hasani

    Jhené Aiki and Big Sean celebrated the birth of their new baby son on Friday.In…

  2. Love Is Blind’s SK and Raven SPLIT! Couple reveal they have ended their rekindled romance

    Love Is Blind's SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have parted ways.The MBA student and the…

  3. Best Things To Do in Manila This Weekend (Dec. 1-4)

    The first weekend of December is here! Thankfully, some activities await for you in Manila.…

Buddy and Jesinta fell in love with the extravagant seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Mediterranean property and recently completed the purchase

“Our idea for the next two years was to buy a demolition there and build our dream house the following year,” Jesinta told the Daily Telegraph.

The well-maintained estate offers a stylish combination of modern architecture, including a glamorous terrace and swimming pool, and traditional features such as a stone fireplace.

The lavish residence is the perfect location for the couple to raise their two children, Tullulah, two, and Rocky, one.

It comes after it was reported that the pair sold their luxury pad in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The high-profile couple bought the prestigious property, located in The Carlisle apartment complex, in 2020 for $5 million.

The news fueled speculation that Franklin was considering fleeing Sydney with his family.

Known as Villa Casa, the spacious property is located on a hill with breathtaking panoramic views

The AFL power couple were the successful bidders for the beautiful property which sparked interest from several buyers

Buddy left Hawthorn to join Sydney in 2014 on a nine-year deal worth $10 million.

He re-signed for another season with the Swans earlier this year.

According to brokerage.com.authe footy star and jesinta have been eyeing properties in sydney and queensland for a while now.

In September, Buddy revealed he had a ’50/50 chance’ of retiring at the end of the 2022 season – and has never seriously considered the possibility of playing for a third AFL club in his award-winning career.

The well-maintained property offers a stylish combination of modern architecture and traditional features

The lavish property is the perfect location for the lovebirds to raise their two children

Merry

Share
Published by
Merry
Tags: 9MILLIONBuddybuyingCoastconfirmdaily mailFranklinGoldGold CoastJesintamansionmovingQueenslandSydneyTheyretvshowbiz
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Ex-Cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he WON’T stand at next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

2 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

10 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

10 mins ago

Google discusses the difficulties of creating a 24-hour time picker

The Material Design team has an interesting blog post into what it calls the “24-hour…

14 mins ago

The law has now passed the first major tranche of workplace reforms. Here’s how things are changing

The federal government is heralding its industrial relations reforms as a Christmas present for the…

15 mins ago

The three jewels that will help us live more harmoniously

What does a rewarding life look like to you? How about this … imagine you’ve…

15 mins ago