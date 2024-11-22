Jersey Shore star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola reveals she suffered miscarriage amid her IVF journey

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola revealed she suffered a ‘devastating’ miscarriage during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired Thursday night.

While reflecting on her recent engagement to fiancé Justin May, the 37-year-old reality star revealed that he popped the question following a failed round of in vitro fertilization (IVF), which left them both heartbroken.

During an emotional confessional, the TV personality told viewers that she had gotten pregnant, but the embryo ultimately didn’t take shape, leading to a miscarriage.

“This has been a very long process, there have been many injections, there have been many hormones,” Giancola recalled. “Just the thought of being pregnant was a magical moment for me, and to have it taken away from me is devastating for me.”

Giancola went on to praise May, who he began dating in 2021, for being so “positive and uplifting” following her loss.

“He’s so special to me and I’m so grateful for him. He’s been by my side through all of this. I just love him,” she gushed.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola revealed she suffered a ‘devastating’ miscarriage during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired Thursday night (seen earlier this month).

Giancola revealed that that same night he took her to a birthday dinner with his friends and family, before getting down on one knee and asking her to be his wife.

“I’m kind of shocked,” she recalled of her reaction. “I’ve dreamed of this moment all my life.”

She continued: ‘I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. ‘Justin’s arrival into my life made my life a million times better. He is everything I could ask for in a man. He is patient. He is my support and I love and adore him very much.”

In November, he told E! News that she and her future husband were “going through” the IVF process together.

‘He is very supportive throughout the entire process. It’s very positive. He keeps me going and couldn’t be a better partner in all of this. It’s just incredible,’ he said.

Around that time, he predicted that IVF was going to be “a long road” and that he was “dealing with it and whatever happens next will happen.”

Giancola announced his engagement on April Fool’s Day.

‘Life Update: Fiance 3.16.24,’ she captioned the post, which showed her showing off her engagement ring. ‘Easiest question I’ve ever answered… happiest, luckiest girl in the world. I will love you forever and then some.’

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” he concluded, before clarifying: “It’s not an April Fool’s joke.”

Previously, Giancola was in an on-again, off-again relationship with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro during the original season of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012.

They finally called it quits in 2016.

A year later, she began dating YouTuber and businessman Christian Biscardi.

She and Biscardi got engaged in 2019 and planned to marry in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their plans.

In July, Giancola publicly confirmed that they broke up in a social media post.