Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi takes tumble TWICE while filming confessional

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi fell twice while filming a confessional after a party in San Diego on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV.

The 34-year-old reality star and Angelina Pivarnick, 36, were invited into the confessional movie room by Deena Cortese, 35, who was sitting in a chair with her husband Christopher Buckner after they spent the night drinking and dancing.

“Deena is my best friend,” Snooki said, hugging her.

They all started ‘Dirty stay-out! Dirty late riser!’ for they were the only four who stayed out the night after a day of bickering.

Snooki fell off the chair and fell to the floor.

“Meatball down,” Chris said.

“You okay there?” Deena said, leaning toward Snooki.

‘I want to lie here. I don’t care,” Snooki told her.

Angelina, Chris and Deena continued their confession as Snooki said from the floor, “See you later.”

“Do you want to come back upstairs?” Deena asked her.

“No, actually I like this,” Snooki said.

Snooki then stood up and said, “I live here.”

She leaned over Chris, then picked up her phone on the floor, but fell back down with a loud thud.

‘Nicole! Nicole!,” Angelina yelled as all three of them ran towards her.

A producer named Maya walked around and said, “We need a doctor in the confessional.”

“Are you okay?” Deena asked her.

“Are you okay?” Chris also asked.

‘I’m fine. I work here,” Snooki said, making her friends and crew laugh.

The season five episode titled “It’s Fine, I Work Here” opened with Angelina and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, 36, arguing loudly with each other.

Angelina was furious that Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino was considering doing a podcast episode featuring her estranged husband Chris Larangeira and her acquaintance Old Bridge.

Jenni said she forgot about the podcast idea until Deena brought it up.

“None of you talk about your real damn life,” Angelina declared.

Snooki complained in a confessional that they missed a pool party.

Jenni yelled at Angelina while arguing with her and Mike noted that he shared personal details about the show, including a miscarriage with his wife Lauren Pesce and his incarceration over taxes.

Mike felt betrayed by Deena for bringing up the podcast and subtly letting her brag.

“I even regret bringing up the podcast thing,” Deena said in a confessional. “Because Jenni just threw me into the mix.”

Angelina said she wanted to have fun on the trip and everyone agreed to get along.

The roommates went downstairs to the pool party, but they missed most of it.

Deena became furious with Mike over dinner and went out with her husband, Snooki and Angelina to party, while the others headed back to the hotel.

Mike complained to Lauren about Deena the next day, saying he didn’t know what he was doing “to make her attack me.”

Deena, meanwhile, told a producer she was 35 with two kids and a “wonderful husband.”

“Yesterday was just too much. We’re too old for that. I don’t have it in me,” Deena said before blaming herself for bringing up the podcast.

Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio, 42, missed the drama when she stayed home to celebrate his girlfriend Nikki’s 30th birthday.

He went to a bakery to get her an over-the-top cake.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on MTV next week.