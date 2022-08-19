Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Angelina Pivarnick confronts Mike Sorrentino on trip in San Diego

Angelina Pivarnick confronted Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino face-to-face for snooping on her sex life on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The 36-year-old reality star taunted Mike, 40, during a group trip to San Diego on the season five episode entitled The Pool Party, for trying to play on both sides.

Mike and his wife Lauren Pesce, 37, all laughed as they walked into a room at the Hard Rock Hotel where Angelina, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino were waiting for them.

“Well, well, well,” Vinny, 34, commented when he saw Mike.

Vinny added in a confession that the “energy is absolutely weird” and Mike had a lot to catch up on after Angelina and Jenni, 36, exchanged notes.

‘We have to talk. We need to talk, because now this whole thing…” Angelina said quickly to Mike.

“What are you talking about?” Mike asked incredulously.

“Oh, you’re in deep doo-doo, brother,” Vinny commented.

Angelina repeated that they should speak immediately, but Mike reminded her that they had already spoken.

“Yeah, but there’s a lot of nonsense I’m finding out right now,” Angelina said.

“You’re crazy,” Mike told her.

‘Oh, damn it. Looks like we’re in an ambush,” Mike said in a confessional.

Angelina told Lauren to talk to her too after Jenni revealed she was behind a campaign to ‘unfollow the dirty little hamster’ [Angelina] to watch her head spin.’

“I don’t know what the hell we’ve gotten ourselves into, but Angelina is visibly upset. What happened? Like, where did this go wrong?” Lauren said in a confessional.

Angelina then shared that Jenni told her about the podcast he was planning with her estranged husband Chris Larangeira and Old Bridge as guests with Jenni as host.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” Mike said, denying it.

In a confessional, however, Mike said he found the idea “funny,” but he quickly dropped it before considering Jenni the host.

“This is crazy,” Lauren said.

Angelina then asked Jenni to support her.

“So I forgot until Deena brought it up. It was brought up in group chat that we should invite Chris and Side Piece to your podcast,” Jenni said.

‘Was that my idea? It was everyone’s idea?” Mike asked.

Jenni said it was his idea and they were all against it.

‘I don’t agree with the statement that everyone was against it. We all have the same feeling in our group chat that we don’t agree with the way Angelina lives her life or makes decisions,” Mike said, trying to spread the blame.

“That’s my damn business, Mike,” Angelina told him.

“Mike tries to justify his actions. He just needs to take the L for this and learn a lesson, like his shirt says,” Jenni said in a confessional.

Angelina yelled at Mike for caring so much about her sex life.

Why does he care so much about my sex life? Does he want me to put a camera in my bedroom for him, for example?” Angelina said.

“Maybe not a bad idea,” Vinny joked.

Angelina noted that she showed Jenni respect when she got divorced and was frustrated that she wasn’t treated the same.

They screamed at each other as Deena, Snooki and Deena complained that they missed a pool party hosted for them remotely by Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio, 42.

“Can we just go to the damn pool party? That’s all I want,” Snooki said into a confessional.

“Stop interrupting me!” JWoww yelled at Angelina.

‘Stop yelling at me! Stop!’ Angelina called back.

“Not me!” shouted JWoww.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on MTV next week.