Jerse Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is expecting a second child with wife Lauren

Jersey Shore’s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino took to social media on Sunday to share some exciting news.

The 40-year-old reality TV personality announced that he and wife Lauren, 37, are “a growing family” as they await the arrival of their second child.

‘Baby on the way. January 2023. God is Good,” he wrote to his 3.1 million Instagram followers.

‘We have a great announcement!!’ he preceded the life update, which was accompanied by a family photo.

He beamed with pride as he stood next to his wife and son Romeo, one, with a megawatt smile.

The couple posed in front of a sparkling blue pool and lush green bushes and Lauren also shared the image on her Instagram page.

Mike wore a collared, short-sleeved shirt that showed off his bulging biceps with jeans and sneakers.

The boys! Later in the day, The Situation was spotted leaving Neptune, New Jersey’s Headliner Oasis club after a party with his castmates; seen with Vinny Guadagnino, 34

Romeo sat on his mother’s hip, dressed in a blue T-shirt and shorts as he looked into the distance.

Lauren’s blonde hair fell over her shoulder as she wore a pastel tie-dye dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

It had a ruffled asymmetric hemline and she paired the summer look with caramel Chanel sandals.

Later in the day, The Situation was seen leaving Neptune, New Jersey’s Headliner Oasis club, after a party with his castmates.

Adorable: Last week, Sorrentino gushed about his baby boy when he shared a slideshow and read him a bedtime story

The proud father placed his son on his lap and showered him with kisses, making the baby smile and laugh.

“Goodnight Baby Sitch,” he wrote in the caption, leading his fans to like the upload more than 45,000 times.

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their firstborn child in May last year.

Quality time: Mike held his look-alike son Romeo as they attended a trade show earlier this month