Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica land helicopter in New York

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jerry Seinfeld arrived in New York in style on Monday.

The comedian, 68, and wife Jessica, 50, landed on a helipad as they got ready to spend some time in the Big Apple.

The Seinfeld star looked comfortable in a gray long-sleeved sweater and jeans.

Landing: Jerry Seinfeld, 68, arrived in New York in style on Monday. The comedian landed on a helipad, ready to spend some time in the Big Apple

He wore a blue cap, black Nike sneakers and walked off the landing pad with a backpack and overnight bag.

Jessica looked comfortably chic in high-waisted black pants, a gray tank top, and a white cardigan.

The cookbook author tied a pink and black animal print scarf around her neck and wore white canvas shoes.

Comfortably chic: Jerry arrived with wife Jessica, 50, who looked comfortably chic in black high-waisted trousers, a gray tank top and a white cardigan with an animal print scarf

Casual: The Seinfeld star looked comfortable in a gray sweater and jeans. The arrival came about 24 hours before he was announced as the face of Kith’s fall 2022 campaign

The Good+ founder wore her blonde hair in a loose bun and carried a black shoulder bag and a large pink and straw bag.

The journey came about 24 hours before Jerry was announced as the new face of Kith’s fall 2022 campaign.

The streetwear company has prepared the project with the help of the actor’s son, Julian.

Model: The idea to transform the comedian into a model was conceived by Jerry’s son Julian, 19, and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, 40. Julian wrote ‘Smooth we could make it happen’ in a photo with the designer

The 19-year-old posted a photo of himself with Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, 40, on his Instagram stories, writing: ‘@ronniefieg Glad we were able to make it happen.’

Jerry’s next appearance will be acting and producing rather than modeling.

He will appear in Unfrosted, a comedy inspired by the story in which the stand-up comedian describes his love for Pop-Tarts