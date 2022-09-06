Jerry Seinfeld, 68, looks hip in streetwear ensembles as he makes his modeling debut for Kith

<!–

Jason Alexander’s character George Costanza was known for his effortlessly cool Brooklyn dad style in his ’90s sitcom Seinfeld.

And now Jerry Seinfeld is throwing his (baseball) hat in the ring for the title of fashion icon.

The 68-year-old comedian looked effortlessly cool rocking streetwear ensembles while making his modeling debut for Kith’s fall collection.

In the main image from the shoot by photographer Mark Seliger, Jerry was seen wearing a baseball cap from his beloved New York Mets along with a really cool black and white embroidered varsity jacket from the New York-based streetwear giant.

To keep up with the dad style, he paired the look with light blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with a vintage sole.

Jerry was also able to partner the brand with his alma mater Queens College, where he graduated in 1976.

He wore two different gray crew-neck sweaters from the public college in the Queens borough of New York City, including one with matching pants for a tight-fitting tracksuit, made in collaboration with Russell Athletic.

The streetwear company also partners with fellow City University of New York (CUNY) school Brooklyn College.

The star also wore numerous floral-patterned ensembles, including a stylish light brown jacket over a white button-down, light blue jeans and Nike Air Trainer SC high top sneakers.

Jerry is one of the richest comedians in the world as he has a net worth of $950 million.

He also plans to direct Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story for Netflix as he is also the co-writer and co-producer of .

Kith is an American streetwear brand founded by Ronnie Fieg when he launched the flagship boutique in New York in November 2011.

The celebrity favorite brand has collaborated with many big names, including Coca-Cola, Tommy Hilfiger and even Versace.

This upcoming season will be no different when it comes to collaborations as the brand will release collections featuring Clarks Originals, new Balance, New Era and more.

Kith’s fall season falls this Friday in all Kith flagship stores and online.

Winning: Jerry is one of the richest comedians in the world as he has a net worth of $950 million