Jerry Seinfeld, 68, in wet shirt and wife Jessica, 51, in swimsuit in St Barts

New York resident Jerry Seinfeld took a break from the cold of the East Coast on Tuesday while enjoying the warm weather of St. Barts in the Caribbean.

Best known for his long-running sitcom of the same name and the more recent Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, the 68-year-old comedienne was with his 51-year-old wife Jessica.

While opting to enter the water in a white T-shirt and shorts, his significant other stripped down to a bright pink one-piece swimsuit that made the most of her impressive curves.

Polished man: Jerry Seinfeld showed off his sculpted torso as he wet his white T-shirt this week in St. Barts

His love woman was close: the comedian is on vacation with his wife Jessica Seinfeld. They have been married since 1999 and have three children together

They were spotted on the picturesque white sand beach of Gourverneur in St. Barts, a playground for the rich and famous like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston.

At one point, they stopped at the seaside to take a love time out with a close embrace, proving that their marriage is still going strong. The couple got married in 1999.

The power couple have three children: daughters Sascha, 22, and Shepherd, 17, and son Julian Kal, 19.

So far: the two seem in sync as they enjoyed a cuddle on the sand while gazing out to sea

Cheeky mama showed some skin: Jessica flashed her bum in the suit that didn’t seem to have enough fabric

Before the swim: The pair chatted side by side on the white sand beach before entering the water

Another look at this lady: her bottom was also visible from a profile view, proving that this suit was working overtime

The kids were not seen on this beach outing as it seemed to be for the lovebirds only.

The pair walked side by side into the ocean as they became drenched in the sea water.

After getting wet, Jerry’s shirt was dripping wet and also showed off his chest as it turned transparent. The see-through shirt made it clear that he has kept in good shape as his torso looked sculpted.

He was still wearing his black-tinted, silver-rimmed sunglasses.

His wife Jessica looked just as fit with muscular arms and strong legs. Her suit was unusual in that it had wide straps that covered much of her shoulder.

She has to run on the treadmill a lot! The cookbook author from Oyster Bay, New York, has a slim waist. And she also has strong leg muscles

A little on edge? She didn’t seem to be in a relaxed mood as she failed to smile in the tropical paradise

The front had a small cut like a narrow keyhole which gave a sexy look.

She didn’t get her flaxen hair wet; the locks were pulled back into a low ponytail. The star kept her black and tortoiseshell sunglasses on for the swim. And she also wore earrings and thin gold chains.

Lately, Jerry has been working on the movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, his directorial debut.

Melissa McCarthy and Hugh Grant are among the A-list cast members to star in the film.

Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater and Sarah Cooper round out the film’s cast.

Not in the mood for a long swim: the pair only went waist-deep in the ocean because the waves seemed relatively strong

She kept her sunglasses on for the quick dip in the ocean: her sunglasses stayed in place. The shades were brown with a tortoise shell frame and light cat eye design

The journey back to their beach towels: Jessica led the way as they walked to their small stretch of expansive beach

The Netflix film chronicles the invention of the Pop-Tart and is inspired by a joke the comedian once told on stage. Jerry will also star in the movie.

A synopsis of the project, set in Michigan in 1963, reads: ‘Kellogg’s and Post, sworn breakfast cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A story about ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen.’

Jerry is directing from a script he co-wrote with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder.

Seinfeld and Feresten are producing the film with Cherylanne Martin, Andy Robin and Marder serving as executive producers.

What could they be talking about? The man and woman seemed to be talking deeply as he shielded his eyes from the sun

In explaining the movie, the Seinfeld star said, “Sitting at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on sheer silliness.

“So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Jerry previously explained that stand-up comedy has always been his top priority and he’s never seen it as a springboard to bigger things.

The star said, “There aren’t many comedians that you see doing this as their first choice. They do it as a stepping stone to get somewhere else: movies, sitcoms, talk shows.

“I do this as my first choice. I wanted to become a comedian.’

Wet and Wild: He was wet from the ocean dip and she was wild in her hot pink suit that looked like a designer

The look that says they need a cocktail: neither seemed to be in a relaxed mood as they stepped out of the water

In April, Jerry mourned the passing of a costar, Liz Sheridan.

Starring as a semi-fictionalized version of himself on the classic sitcom Seinfeld, the comedian took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Sheridan, who played his overprotective mother Helen on the show after she died of natural causes at age 93.

He wrote, “Liz was always the sweetest, kindest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show, it was the coziest feeling for me. How lucky I was to have known her.’

Jason Alexander — who starred as Seinfeld’s best friend and sidekick George Costanza on the sitcom — also paid his respects upon hearing the news.

Will it last forever? The two seem ready to stay married for the long haul as they spend a lot of time together

He tweeted, “Oh my Lord, just learned of Liz Sheridan’s passing. She was as gracious and gracious a person and actress as you will ever meet. Fascinating life. Great lady. Rest well.’

Liz – who was married to Dale Wales from 1985 until his death in 2003 and has daughter Stephanie with her – was also known for her role as nosy neighbor Mrs. Ochmonek in sitcom ALF – died just five days after her 93rd birthday and died “peacefully” in her sleep,” said her publicist Amanda Hendon.

She said in a statement: “Liz passed away peacefully in her sleep at 2:30am on Friday from natural causes. Elizabeth Ann Sheridan, also known as Liz Sheridan, died peacefully in her sleep at 2:30 AM on Friday, April 15, 2022, just five days after her 93rd birthday. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.’