Jerry Jones insists Ezekiel Elliott must be ‘the focus’ of the Cowboys run game this season

With NFL training camps in full swing, the big question surrounding “America’s Team” is the balance in the decline between star Ezekiel Elliott and last season’s surprise Tony Pollard.

Having two running backs who have shown their ability to take over games and get results is a good situation to be in, especially for a team desperate to get back to the Super Bowl.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to NFL Network on this matter, and kept his dedication to veteran and former All-Pro Elliott.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Clear Favorite For This NFL Season

“No, seriously, Zeke has to be our function, and he is our function,” Jones told reporters.

“We can show it in many different ways. We all recognize what he does in the passing game because of his protective ability. Never underestimate that, especially with Zeke.

“Zeke takes his toll when he’s out there like a blockade. So it’s critical that we really make Zeke – because he can be – the focus of what we do.”

Despite stats telling you that last season Elliott was a top-10 in rush attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns, Cowboys fans were quick to criticize the fifth-year Ohio state product.

Tony Pollard (left) will fight Ezekiel Elliott (right) again this season for photos in Dallas

Tony Pollard’s 2021 Season Rush Attempts: 130 (42nd in NFL) Rush recruit: 719 (29th in NFL) Rush TDs: 2 (T-43rd in NFL) Average yards per carry: 5.5 (5th in NFL)

Ezekiel Elliott’s 2021 Season Rush attempts: 237 (7th in NFL) Rush recruit: 1,002 (7th in NFL) Rush TDs: 10 (T-6th in NFL) Average yards per carry: 4.2 (28th in NFL)

While some look at the numbers above and see that Elliott is clearly the better running back, many fans feel that the contract he was awarded requires a better performance.

Elliott’s six-year $90 million contract is the richest for a running back in the league today, with just over $50 million guaranteed.

When comparing running backs to the top five contracts, 2nd place Alvin Kamara got more tries than Elliott, while 4th place Dalvin Cook had more tries and yards (3rd place Christian McCaffrey was injured half of the season).

Meanwhile, in 5th place, Derrick Henry had the same number of touchdowns, while on a contract that was about $40 million lower.

Whether the anger of Cowboys fans is justified is for them to decide, as Elliott will play a part in the team’s offense for years to come.

Elliott hopes to prove the haters wrong this season with a return to greatness

As for Pollard, the third year in a row at the University of Memphis delighted fans with an effort that occasionally surpassed Elliott’s.

Jones promises there is a place for him on the team.

“Well, Pollard, there’s plenty of room for Pollard,” Jones said.

“There’s plenty of room for Pollard when Zeke is there. Pollard has to get the ball.”

Whatever the intensity may be in the competition for snaps, players like quarterback Dak Prescott say the two aren’t out to sabotage the other or cheer for the other’s demise.

‘Those are two boys with no ego. They’re each other’s biggest fan,” Prescott told the NFL Network.

“When one is in the game, the other tries to support him. But I think you’ll see a lot more of them together in the game no matter what package we come in. When you have two such guys, you need to get them on the field. You have to give them the ball.’