Jerry Hughes fined $5,305 because his pants didn’t cover his entire knee in game vs Colts

Houston Texan defensive end Jerry Hughes has been fined by the NFL for failing to cover his knees in the opening game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans drew 20-20 with the Colts at the NRG stadium on Sunday, but Hughes caught the attention of officials for all the wrong reasons.

The 34-year-old shared a letter he received from the NFL on Twitter, in which he wrote: ‘Fight here for a W!!! But you all want me to focus on how my pants are riding up. $5k” accompanied by an angry face emoji.

Houston Texan defensive end Jerry Hughes – No. 55 – has been fined because his pants didn’t cover his knee in his team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend

The letter itself read: “Dear Jerry, During the September 11, 2022 Indianapolis Colts-Houston Texans game, you violated the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules.

“Your pants, in particular, couldn’t cover the knee. Rule 5, Section 4, Article 3(4) of the Official Rules of the National Football League 2022 states that trousers must be worn over the entire knee area; trousers that have been shortened or rolled up are prohibited.

The NFL’s uniforms and equipment policies and “On Field” program are distributed to players through playbook inserts, locker room posters, and training camp videos.

“Consistent with the document entitled “2022 GAME-RELATED DISCIPLINE,” which was part of the playbook material earlier this season, the League is fined you $5,305.”

Ramsey shared the NFL letter on Twitter and was unimpressed by his $5,300 fine

5k for an exposed KNEE? Man, what are we actually doing? God forbid it rose any higher, you could be banned for the year — Renaissance man (@Billsfandiehard) September 16, 2022

Imagine the person who works for the NFL and does this for a living. What kind of work do you do? I make sure NFL players don’t sparsely expose their knees. — Justin Billings (@jbillings4) September 16, 2022

There were some funny replies to Ramsey’s tweet, including one user saying, ‘5k for an exposed KNEE? Man, what are we actually doing? God forbid it rose any higher, you could be banned for a year.’

Another replied to Hughes, saying, “Imagine the person who works for the NFL and does this for a living. What kind of work do you do? I make sure NFL players don’t sparsely expose their knees.”

Hughes and the Texans return to action on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.