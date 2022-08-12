Jerry Hall joins the billionaire ex-wives club

Jerry Hall and billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch have sensationally finalised their divorce – just five weeks after their split became public.

It means the former supermodel, 66, joins the distinguished group of women with extremely wealthy ex-husbands, such as Melinda Gates and Mackenzie Scott.

Melinda, 57, is thought to have received $65billion following her divorce from billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates, 65, after 27 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 58, and MacKenzie Scott, 51, finalized their divorce in July 2019 to the tune of a $38billion settlement, Bloomberg News reported.

On Wednesday night, it emerged Texas native Jerry and her 91-year-old ex settled their break-up agreement and ‘remain good friends’.

They finalised their quickie divorce in the US – with Jerry reportedly receiving two homes — a $13million house in Henley and property in St Tropez – and her VIP lifestyle bankrolled in perpetuity.

Here, FEMAIL looks a the members of the billionaire ex wives club…

JERRY HALL

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall (pictured in 2016) have sensationally finalised their divorce – just five weeks after their split became public

The couple married at St Bride’s Church on Fleet Street in London on 5 March 2016

HENLEY: Holmwood House, the $13 million mansion near the Thames, which they bought in November 2019

The house has an interesting history and was once a haven for 19th Century poets Algernon Charles Swinburne and Lord Tennyson. One of the luxury rooms is pictured above

There are also three annexes – each with a gated entrance – in the 26 acres of grounds, providing accommodation for staff or guests. A library is pictured above filled with shelves of books

As well as the infinity pool, the house grounds play host to three cottages each of which have their own private access and parking so as not to encroach on the privacy of the main house

Jerry Hall and billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch sensationally finalised their quickie divorce in the US this week, just six weeks after she filed for divorce on the grounds of ‘irreconcilable differences’.

She has walked away with a figure said to be around ­£250 million, plus two houses, according to sources familiar with the proceedings, although sources close to Rupert Murdoch said the total figure was more like £50m.

Jerry has reportedly been given Holmwood House, the £11.25 million Georgian property near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire the couple bought in 2019, and a house in St Tropez, which was quietly bought for her about four years ago.

Lawyer Mark Stephens, of the Howard Kennedy firm, told MailOnline that Murdoch would likely have agreed to continue funding his ex-wife’s lifestyle.

‘I suspect that he will have agreed to pay for Ms Hall’s staff, jets, cars and lifestyle. It is going to cost him multi-millions of pounds each year. He is also likely to give her several of the properties they have bought in their time together – or significant amounts of cash to buy her new ones’.

He said that Mr Murdoch is likely to have signed a ‘fairly generous’ pre-nuptial agreement. This would have been drafted with the ‘anticipation of not interfering with the line of succession’ for the tycoon’s business empire.

There has been shock about the speed of the divorce given Mr Murdoch’s £14billion fortune. The former supermodel sparked a mystery when it emerged on Wednesday that she had asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to cancel the divorce petition.

The notice was filed by Ms Hall’s attorney in California, Ronald Brot, and was dated Tuesday, August 9. The document said the divorce should be dismissed without prejudice, meaning that it could not be revived.

But hours after news of the development broke, it emerged Ms Hall and Mr Murdoch have settled their break-up agreement and ‘remain good friends’.

A spokesman for Mr Murdoch released a statement on behalf of the former couple and in an email, the spokesman described it as a ‘joint statement from Robert S. Cohen, attorney for Rupert Murdoch, and Judy Poller, attorney for Jerry Hall’.

The statement read: ‘Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce. They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future’.

The couple had been together for six years when their split was reported in June. A newspaper claimed that the 91-year-old media tycoon ended their marriage via an email which Ms Hall is said to have received while waiting for him to arrive in the UK.

Ms Hall responded by filing for divorce on July 1 in Los Angeles rather than the UK, where they were married.

MELINDA GATES

Bill and Melinda Gates arrive at the Elysee Palace in Paris on April 21, 2017

Melinda Gates and Bill Gates attend The Robin Hood Foundation’s 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City

Bill and Melinda Gates’ home in Medina, Washington which cost more than $60million and took four-years to build

The property, pictured in 2000, is one of several owned by the couple across the US

Melinda Gates shocked the world when she and Bill announced in May 2021 that they were ending their 27-year marriage.

The pair’s divorce was finalized privately in Washington – where their Gates Foundation is based – in August.

There was no prenup and the couple instead divided their assets based on a separation contract with undisclosed terms.

However, Bill was worth around $152billion at the time, reportedly giving Melinda a 50 percent settlement of $76billion.

That did not include the couple’s vast property portfolio which comprised of homes in New York, Washington, and California.

Melinda did not request to receive spousal support from her now-ex husband but she had already been given $2billion in stocks the day she filed the divorce documents. The next day her estranged husband even added 25 million shares of Mexican Coca-Cola to her portfolio.

Melinda did not request to change her name either and child support does not apply since their three children are all legally adults.

Bill told The Sunday Times in May 2022 that the divorce settlement was ‘fair’ on both sides.

The couple have three children, Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe, and in the public break-up last year, Bill revealed that Melinda got to keep the dog.

He said neither has had to suffer from a reduction in their wealth, saying the discussions were more focused on their philanthropy, admitting he still has his ‘super nice’ house.

He said: ‘She got the dog. She just killed me with that. No, I’m kidding. The world should know how mistreated I was. No, I’m kidding. We weren’t mean to each other.’

But the tech entrepreneur refused to answer any questions about his alleged affairs.

Melinda said in March that she and Bill are not friends but are ‘friendly’ and work together, and she suggested he had more than one affair throughout their marriage.

‘Those are questions Bill needs to answer,’ she said when asked about reports he cheated multiple times. He previously acknowledged one affair.

‘I believe in forgiveness. I thought we had worked through some of that,’ Melinda said of his 2000 affair with a Microsoft employee. ‘I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed from the day we got engaged to the day I got out of it.’

Gates’ spokeswoman confirmed he had a sexual relationship with a female staff member in 2000 and that he resigned as an investigation into the relationship was being conducted by an external law firm on behalf of the company board.

The New York Times also reported that Gates asked out a Microsoft employee in 2006 after watching her make a presentation and, a couple of years later, asked out an employee with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – both while he was married.

Gates reportedly told the Microsoft employee in an email: ‘If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened.’ She said she took his advice.

Gates later allegedly asked an employee with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to dinner, while the pair were in New York for a trip.

MACKENZIE SCOTT

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills

Jeff and MacKenzie’s divorce settlement made no mention of what would happen to their sprawling property estate (pictured: Jeff Bezos’s Washington house)

Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Scott divorced in 2019 – after marrying in 1993 and having four children together.

Jeff founded Amazon in 1994 as an online bookstore. As the company grew, she worked as an accountant and helped negotiate freight deals. She has also worked as an author.

Following the divorce settlement MacKenzie was ranked the 22nd-richest person in the world by Forbes.

Jeff kept 75 percent of their joint $144billion Amazon stake, leaving MacKenzie with just a quarter which represented a four percent stake in the company worth $35.8billion.

There was no mention of how they divided their sprawling property portfolio or other investments.

In a Twitter statement after finalising her divorce, MacKenzie said: ‘Grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to the next phase as co-parents and friends.

‘Happy to be giving him all of my interest in the Washington Post and Blue Origin and 75% of our Amazon stock plus voting control of my shares to support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.

‘Excited about my own plans. Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next,’ MacKenzie said.

In his statement, Jeff wrote: ‘I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all.

‘I’m grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents.

‘In all our work together, MacKenzie’s abilities have been on full display. She has been an extraordinary partner, ally and mother. She is resourceful and brilliant and loving and as our futures unroll, I know I’ll always be learning from her.’

While MacKenzie’s shares payout was only half what she was entitled to, it was still 10 times more than the second most expensive divorce settlement in history.

He also took voting control of his ex-wife’s remaining shares, and was given her interest in The Washington Post, which he bought for $250million in 2013, and Blue Origin, his space travel company.

The personal life of Jeff was thrust into the spotlight with the announcement in January that he and his wife were divorcing after 25 years of marriage and the revelation by the National Enquirer that he had been having an affair with former news anchor and his now-girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

PRINCESS HAYA

Princess Haya bint Hussein, the ex-wife of the ruler of Dubai and one of the world’s richest men, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, was awarded £554m in Britain’s biggest ever divorce settlement in December 2021

The bulk of the money awarded to the princess was to cover security costs to keep her and her children safe from kidnap

Princess Haya bint Hussein, the ex-wife of the ruler of Dubai and one of the world’s richest men, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, was awarded £554m in Britain’s biggest ever divorce settlement in December 2021.

The divorce settlement that included £1.9m for a pizza oven and kitchen renovation Princess Haya was awarded a £251.5million one-off payment to cover her future security costs as well as the upkeep of the homes she shares with her two children. The lump sum also included compensation to her of £13.7million for jewellery, £1million for clothing and £5million for racehorses. It was also set to cover a £10million refurbishment of the family’s home in Kensington, west London, once every decade, plus up to £500,000 a year for ‘wear and tear’. A further £1.9million was set aside for a kitchen extension and pizza oven at the house. Sunken trampolines similar to the ones at the family’s beach palace in Dubai were to be installed, at a cost of £39,000. The money was also set to cover Haya’s security costs, including £1.5million on armoured vehicles and £64,000 on ‘ballistic blankets and ballistic shields’. The ruling also set aside £5.1million for holidays, including £1.3million for flights on private planes. £11.2million a year for maintenance and security for the princess’s children Jalila, 14, and Zayed, nine, guaranteed up to £290million. The payments will continue until a further order from the court and they will rise with inflation. £3million education fund for the children, to be held by accountants. She was also awarded £9.6million in back payments on money for the children, to be paid within a month.

The bulk of it was to cover security costs to keep the princess and the two young children she had with the sheikh, Jalila and Zayed, safe from kidnap.

While the award allows the princess to continue to live in the life of luxury she enjoyed as the sheikh’s sixth wife, it was £900m less than what her lawyers had originally demanded.

Lawyers for the princess had argued the huge sum was needed to keep her and the children safe from her ex-husband who a previous court hearing found was likely to have forcibly abducted two of his daughters after they attempted to flee Dubai.

Mr Justice Moor wrote in his judgment: ‘There will remain a clear and present risk to HRH for the remainder of her life, whether it be from HH (her ex) or just the normal terrorist and other threats faced by the princess in her position.’

Sheikh Mohammed was also found to have had his agents ‘hack’ the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers, including Baroness Fiona Shackleton.

Following the princess’s affair, the sheikh had waged a campaign of intimidation forcing Haya to flee to London in fear of her life.

The sums of money discussed in the hearings always ran into the millions with £48,000 the smallest amount ever mentioned.

As Princess Haya is a member of the Jordanian diplomatic mission she will not have to pay any tax on the hundreds of millions.

In response to the judgement, a spokesman for Sheikh Maktoum said: ‘He has always ensured that his children are provided for.

‘The court has now made its ruling on finances and he does not intend to comment further. He asks that the media respect the privacy of his children and do not intrude into their lives in the UK.’

TALULAH RILEY

British star Talulah Riley (pictured in 2014 with Elon Musk) is most known for her roles in Pride & Prejudice, St. Trinian’s, Fritton’s Gold, The Boat That Rocked, Inception, Westworld, and Bloodshot

Talulah Riley, 36, filed for divorce from Elon Musk a total of three times

British star Talulah Riley is most known for her roles in Pride & Prejudice, St. Trinian’s, Fritton’s Gold, The Boat That Rocked, Inception, Westworld, and Bloodshot.

She is said to have met billionaire Elon Musk at a bar in London, with Ashlee Vance writing in her book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future that they ‘hit it off immediately.’

‘I remember thinking that this guy probably didn’t get to talk to young actresses a lot and that he seemed quite nervous,’ Talulah previously said of the night they met.

‘I decided to be really nice to him and give him a nice evening. Little did I know that he’d spoken to a lot of pretty girls in his life.’

Talulah first tied the knot with the Tesla architect in 2010. However, their first marriage ended in 2012, when she reportedly walked away with $16million as part of a divorce settlement.

‘It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day,’ he tweeted at the time.

By the following summer, they had remarried. But then, in December 2014, she filed for divorce a second time, only to withdraw her lawsuit the following year.

In March 2016, Talulah requested a divorce a third time, and the pair split for good.

There was no mention of a prenuptial agreement in their most recent parting, with the pair reaching a settlement out of court, TMZ reported.

Court documents released in March 2016 showed she was asking for spousal support and legal fees.

The billionaire and actress’ parting was made simpler by the fact they have no children together.

KIRSTY BERTARELLI

Model and pop songwriter Kirsty Bertarelli became one of Britain’s richest divorcees in 2021 after she secretly divorced her billionaire husband Ernesto (pictured together in 2014)

Kirsty Bertarelli at The Naked Heart Foundation: The Secret Garden Charity Gala at Chateau de Coppet on June 13, 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland

Model and pop songwriter Kirsty Bertarelli became one of Britain’s richest divorcees in 2021 after she secretly divorced her billionaire husband Ernesto.

The news came as a shock to many as no one knew that the couple’s 21-year marriage had hit the rocks.

‘It is with sadness that Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli confirm that they have divorced,’ their spokesman told the Daily Mail. ‘The decision was a shared one and the separation amicable.’

The couple, who have three children, are understood to have separated earlier that year, while their divorce was agreed in the summer.

They were jointly listed in 14th place in the 2021’s Sunday Times Rich List with a fortune estimated at a staggering £9.2billion.

The couple declined to discuss the size of Mrs Bertarelli’s payout, but the Daily Mail understood that the Staffordshire-born former Miss UK had agreed to accept a £350million settlement. That would make her the richest British-born divorcee in legal history.

In addition to her settlement, she has been given a spectacular modern house by Lake Geneva in Switzerland bought in 2021 for £52million. She also owns an £8million chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Gstaad.

Mrs Bertarelli was represented by Baroness (Fiona) Shackleton, the lawyer known as the Steel Magnolia who represented Prince Charles and Sir Paul McCartney in their divorces. She is believed to have signed a prenuptial agreement before marrying Italian-born Bertarelli in 2000.

One of her friends told the Mail: ‘The settlement was more generous than it had to be. They didn’t want a long, drawn-out court case in Switzerland and he wanted to recognise the length of their marriage.’

Mrs Bertarelli was born Kirsty Roper in the Staffordshire market town of Stone. She comes from the well-off family behind one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of ceramic products, Churchill China in Stoke-on-Trent.

After moving to London, she partied with socialites such as Elizabeth Hurley, Tamara Beckwith and Tamara Mellon.

After being crowned Miss UK in 1988, Kirsty was second runner-up in that year’s Miss World pageant. She then became a successful pop singer and songwriter. She co-wrote All Saints’ No 1 single Black Coffee, a worldwide hit in 2000.

The couple’s spokesman said: ‘All issues arising from the divorce have been settled and they would respectfully ask for privacy for their whole family at this time. As this is a private matter, there will be no further comment.’

MARLA MAPLES

Donald Trump only agreed to pay Marla Maples (pictured together in 1992) $1million if they separated within five years, their leaked prenuptial agreement revealed

Donald Trump and Marla Maples married on 20 December 1993 after she finally agreed to sign the prenup

After the divorce Trump agreed to pay $100,000 a year to their daughter Tiffany, but said he would stop paying her if she got a full-time job or joined the Peace Corps

Donald Trump only agreed to pay his second wife Marla Maples $1million if they separated within five years, their leaked prenuptial agreement via Vanity Fair revealed.

By 1993, Marla had given birth to Tiffany, and Trump, it seemed, was finally ready to pop the question to his beauty queen mistress – who one source said always travelled with a wedding dress in case Trump finally decided he wanted to get married.

However, the couple disagreed about the agreement, with Marla wanting $25million. Trump refused to negotiate, reportedly giving her only $1million if they separated within five years and another $1million to purchase a house.

He would apparently pay $100,000 in child support to Tiffany every year until she turned 21. If she got a full-time job or joined the military or Peace Corps, he would stop the payments completely.

Trump also included an extensive confidentiality agreement that wouldn’t allow Marla to publish ‘any diary, memoir, letter, story, photograph, interview, article, essay, account or description…whether fictionalized or not’ that included details of their marriage.

‘The way it was drawn up is ironclad and shows how wary he was,’ divorce lawyer Raoul Felder, who reviewed the prenup, told Vanity Fair. ‘He was leaving nothing to chance.’

Marla told the magazine at the time of their relationship that the prenup was the ‘big battle all along’.

It wasn’t until 24 hours before their wedding day in 1993, with 1,000 guests at the Plaza Hotel, that Marla finally signed the agreement.

‘Marla was under duress,’ recalled a source. ‘Donald’s position was: without the prenup he wasn’t going to get married.’

IRINA MALANDINA

Irina Malandina wed Russian billionaire and the former owner of Chelsea FC Roman Abramovich (pictured together in 2003) in 1991 after the pair met on an Aeroflot flight to Germany, before splitting up in 2007

Irina Malandina wed Russian billionaire and the former owner of Chelsea FC Roman Abramovich in 1991 after the pair met on an Aeroflot flight to Germany, before splitting up in 2007.

She was initially rumoured to have been in line for a payout of more than £2billion – but the couple chose to divorce in Russia where settlements are kept secret and are often far smaller than those awarded by UK courts.

Russia’s respected business daily Vedomosti later reported that she received £155million including former marital homes, a yacht and a plane and separate allowances for her children.

Some estimates suggest that her fortune could have grown to £500million with the benefit of wise investments.

The houses she received include Fyning Hall set in a 450-acre estate near Petersfield, West Sussex, and two neighbouring Georgian mansions in Chester Square in London’s Belgravia.

MailOnline can reveal that Land Registry records name Irina as still being the owner of all three properties, having been assigned ownership on her divorce in 2007.

One of the five storey houses in Chester Square was originally bought in 2006 for £10.37million, making it worth more than £20.8million today after house price inflation.

The neighbouring house was said to have been bought to £9.3million in 2005, valuing it at more than £19.5million at today’s prices.

The Fyning Hall estate which was bought by Abramovich from Australian media tycoon Kerry Packer for a reported £12million in 1999 is now said to be worth at least £18m.

The main house is said to have eight bedrooms and five lavishly furnished reception rooms with an additional five houses and nine cottages for staff on the estate.

Abramovich and Irina had five children together – Anna, 30, a philosophy graduate who lives in the US, budding businessman Arkadiy, 28, equestrian Sofia, 27, who has partied with the Beckhams and Arina, 21, and 19-year-old Ilya.

He also has two younger children with his third wife Dasha Zhukova, 40, but the couple announced their separation in 2017.

In March, he was said to be worth £9billion before being sanctioned by the UK Government over his ‘clear connections’ with the Kremlin, and was said to be dating 25-year-old Russian actress Alexandra Korendyuk.