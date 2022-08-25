Jerry Hall is seen smoking as she is pictured for the first time since divorce from Rupert Murdoch 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Her six-year marriage to media mogul Rupert Murdoch ended this month at lightning speed.

Now Jerry Hall is seen in public for the first time since the divorce – smiling and enjoying a cigarette.

It was rumored that her cigarette habit disliked the billionaire and was a possible reason for the breakup.

Single life: Jerry Hall smiles when she arrives in Los Angeles after divorce from Rupert Murdoch

Puff: Miss Hall has a cigarette. Rupert Murdoch (right), 91, was rumored to have disliked her cigarette habit, and a possible reason for the breakup

The former supermodel, 66, who reached a settlement of up to £250 million with Mr Murdoch, 91, was in good spirits when she landed in Los Angeles with her daughter Georgia May Jagger, 30.

They appeared to be disembarking from Murdoch’s Gulfstream jet, suggesting the pair remain on friendly terms.

The plane departed from Farnborough in Hampshire on Monday.

Miss Hall, who has four children from a 23-year relationship with Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger, has parted ways with Murdoch after he reportedly ended their marriage via email in June.

The former supermodel, 66, was in good spirits when she landed in Los Angeles with her daughter from Mr Murdoch’s Gulfstream jet, suggesting the couple remain on friendly terms.

Left: Miss Hall disembarking from the Gulfstream jet. Right: Miss Hall (right) with her daughter Georgia May Jagger (left)

She filed for divorce in Los Angeles in July and he got papers when he boarded a plane in the UK after attending his granddaughter’s wedding.

A joint statement released this month confirmed the split, saying: “They remain close friends and wish each other all the best for the future.”

Miss Hall was first spotted with Mr Murdoch in 2015 and the couple married in London’s Fleet Street in 2016.

According to sources, the divorce settlement would have yielded her two homes and up to £250 million. However, insiders who have been married to Murdoch nearly four times insist the figure is closer to £50 million.

During the trip, the two women were accompanied by Cambryan Sedlick, Miss Jagger’s skateboarding friend, and their two dogs.

During the trip, the two women were accompanied by Cambryan Sedlick, Miss Jagger’s skateboarding friend, and their two dogs.

The former supermodel cut a casual figure in straight jeans, a black tank top and a brown cardigan

Her model daughter also proved her fashion credentials in relaxed black Dickies pants and tank top

The former supermodel cut a casual figure in straight-leg denim jeans, a black tank top and brown cardigan.

She completed her outfit with a chunky beaded necklace and oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Her model daughter also proved her fashion credentials in relaxed black Dickies pants and tank top.

Miss Jagger opted for bright red sunglasses and a simple gold necklace, while her long blonde hair was styled in loose, beachy waves.