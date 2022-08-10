Jerry Hall asks judges to DISMISS her divorce case just weeks after she served Rupert Murdoch

<!–

Jerry Hall last night asked judges to drop her divorce case against Rupert Murdoch, the Daily Mail can reveal.

The former supermodel asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to cancel the divorce petition she filed just five weeks ago, meaning the case appears to be over.

The notice was filed by Ronald Brot, Miss Hall’s attorney of California, and was dated Tuesday, August 9. The document says that the divorce must be dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be revived.

Last night, it was not clear why Ms. Hall had submitted the resignation, or whether the couple had agreed to an amicable settlement. The Mail has reached out to both parties for comment.

The couple had been together for six years when their breakup was reported in June. Last weekend, a newspaper claimed the 91-year-old media mogul ended their marriage via an email that Miss Hall, 66, allegedly received while awaiting his arrival in the UK.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photo outside St. Bride’s Church after a service to celebrate their wedding that took place in London, UK, on ​​Friday, March 5, 2016.

The former supermodel (pictured with Murdoch in 2016) asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to cancel the divorce petition she filed just five weeks ago, meaning the case appears to be over.

The couple (pictured at their wedding in March 2016) had been together for six years when their breakup was reported in June

Jerry Hall last night asked judges to drop her divorce case against Rupert Murdoch, the Daily Mail can reveal. Pictured: Jerry Hall in Los Angeles in 2016

Miss Hall responded by filing for divorce on July 1 in Los Angeles rather than the UK where they were married. Her next move was even more aggressive, and she hired a former Met Police counter-terrorism officer to deliver Murdoch’s divorce papers to RAF Brize Norton on July 4, after he attended his granddaughter’s wedding nearby.

If Miss Hall’s request is granted, it would ensure that Mr. Murdoch does not have to endure a bitter and public battle that would have exposed his finances to the world.

Pictured: Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall attend the screening of “The Quiet One” at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at the SVA Theater

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall photographed together in California in 2019

In her original petition, she said she did not have his full financial information and was looking for it.

Filing the divorce in California is important because it is a community property, meaning all property acquired during the marriage is split 50/50 by default.

The couple bought a doer in the Cotswolds as one of their new homes, even though it cost them a whopping £30 million. The expansive trail in Great Tew had been uninhabitable for years, and the painstaking renovation involved installing a new domed roof.

Murdoch had 30 days to respond to the petition, a date that had passed when Miss Hall filed her resignation request. Over the weekend, legal experts urged Murdoch to settle the divorce.

Mark Stephens, of London-based law firm Howard Kennedy, said: ‘This is a case that does not need to be litigated. The smart thing is that you don’t arrange the pages of newspapers, you just handle the case.’