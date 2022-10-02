Jermain Defoe and wife Donna Tierney stand united after he claimed he begged nurse for sex

Jermain Defoe formed a united front with wife Donna Tierney on Sunday after claiming he sent a nurse a message begging for sex just a month after his lavish marriage.

The ex-England footballer, 39, is said to have contacted a woman via Instagram and invited her to join him in his Range Rover just weeks after his wedding in June, although the sportsman denied any wrongdoing.

This weekend, former Spurs star Jermain took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself socializing with Donna as they watched a National Football League game.

Cozy couple:

Donna was seen standing with her arm around her partner as she wore a black Dolce & Gabbana sweater over a shirt.

Jermain wore a black jacket with a matching T-shirt and casually posed with his hands in his pockets as he stood next to a friend.

It comes after The sun reported that the youth academy coach began contacting the nurse, a 40-year-old mother, in July after just getting married the month before.

Posts:

On June 4, Jermain married Donna, 40, in a £200,000 ceremony at the stately home of Cliveden House, Berkshire.

He told OKAY! magazine: ‘This is my future, this is forever, this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with.’

On June 21, he posted online: “Dedicating my entire life to Donna Defoe has been one of the easiest things I’ve ever done, and I can’t wait to have a life of pure love and happiness.”

Love story:

“Our wedding was like a movie and I thank God that he blessed us both with such a special day with family and friends who mean the world to us.”

But on July 14, Jermain had reportedly already started messaging another woman and later tried to arrange a meeting.

The Sun said the woman, who has not been named, had met the footballer in a bar years ago, but they hadn’t spoken in ages.

Looking back:

She said: “Then he started messaging me on Instagram in July. He was desperate to meet me and we flirted a lot.

“When I realized he was married, I didn’t want to go any further.”

The woman said she would not have been fair to his wife and wondered why he would look for another woman “so soon” after his marriage.

In July, he started messaging the woman, eventually asking her to meet up for a romp in his Range Rover, calling her “babe” in voice memos.

She added: “Our posts were kind of fun at the time, but there was no point in continuing.”

Jermain first got to know his wife Donna by ‘liking’ her photos on social media.

They met in person at a charity in January 2021, where she asked him for an autographed shirt.

Just seven months later, he proposed at a Glasgow hotel and decorated their room with heart-shaped balloons and rose petals that read “Marry Me.”

Beauty Therapist Donna told OK! magazine about how friends said how clear it was that Defoe appreciated her for “his special” wedding speech.

Jermain has previously been at the center of cheating rumors, including about his ex Alexandra Burke.

In 2017, he was accused of breaking up with radio host Ben Weston, months after he bought a hot tub from his saleswoman wife Sally.

MailOnline has reached out to Jermain’s representatives for further comment.