Jeremy Vine admits crossing right over zebra crossing while pedestrian tries to cross

Jeremy Vine has sparked a debate online after admitting he drove straight across a zebra crossing while a pedestrian was trying to cross – less than a day after he reprimanded a moped rider for doing the same.

He posted a clip on his Twitter of the moment, writing: ‘Gotta keep my hands up on this one.

“See if you can see what I’ve failed. A big lesson for me (and the driver).’

In the footage, Vine was driving on New Cavendish Street in London yesterday and when he came to a crosswalk, he rushed right through it.

It happened right after a car whizzed off to the left without stopping in front of the man.

Upon closer inspection on the right side of the clip, the man trying to cross the road, annoyed, holds out his arms.

While rewinding the clip for his Twitter users, Vine is seen over his shoulder afterwards and says he can’t believe what just happened.

He wrote: ‘What the… I didn’t even see that’ and noted that the sun was very bright and the man crossing the road is in deep shadow.

Vine, whose Twitter bio reads, “If bike lanes are wrong, I don’t want to be right,” admitted: “No wonder he’s furious, I would be too.”

His post has garnered mixed reactions online, with some angering him for not allowing the pedestrian to cross.

One person wrote: ‘See if you can see… You were not paying attention and could have killed a small child.

‘But as you are known, you would probably have been fined £500. When you approach a zebra crossing, you should be STANDARD to assume that people are crossing the road.’

However, Vine replied, “No, I wouldn’t have collided with anyone because then I would have seen people I might have hit.

“You’re talking about the driver. My offense was to go over a zebra when people are sitting on it. I posted that because I ALREADY KNOW.’

But the commenter remained defiant, replying, “People like you are unsafe on the road and should get Ubers. But, but, but the car went through and I… That’s a defense for a motorist, isn’t it, if a cyclist goes through and they follow and kill a small child…?’

His post has garnered mixed reactions online, with some angering him for not allowing the pedestrian to cross. One commenter said people like Vine are ‘unsafe’ on the road and should get Ubers

Others were more positive about his position, praising him for admitting his mistake.

One person wrote ‘Well done. This illustrates the safety benefits of properly reflecting and assessing our own actions as drivers/drivers, accepting that we can make mistakes, owning them and learning. I bet you’ll never repeat that mistake again.’

And another said, ‘Well done for admitting your responsibility here. A reminder to all of us that whatever the circumstances, it’s our responsibility to be able to see.’

His post comes less than a day after he disgraced a moped driver for also driving through a crosswalk.

Vine wrote on Twitter: ‘Does this matter? Are zebra crossing raids worth reporting? From my ride this morning.’

In the footage, Vine zoomed along the road into the bike path, then stopped for pedestrians at the crosswalk.

He drew red circles around the multiple pedestrians crossing it.

Vine’s post comes less than a day after he shamed a moped driver for also driving through a crosswalk. In images he took during another bike ride in London, he circled the pedestrians he had stopped for

Then he wrote ‘Really?’ in the footage as the moped was seen waiting for a small gap and then continued while people were still on the crossing

To wrap up the clip, he added: “He’s Googling: What are those black and white stripes on the road for?”

Again, his post provoked mixed reactions, with some saying he was right and the man should be reported.

One person wrote: ‘Yes!! REFER TO HIM!!! If your bike had a license plate, something that all motorists bleat about, you’d be reported on the spot…’

And others agreed, one said “very naughty,” while a third wrote, “Yeah, that’s terrible. The black and white stripes are there for a reason. Pedestrians should feel safe in this space to cross. Just respect each other, that’s all it takes.

“We’re all in too much of a hurry in this country. More manana approach is needed.’

But some people thought the motorcyclist had done nothing wrong.

One commenter said: ‘No, it doesn’t matter, nothing happened and the pedestrian was not worried.’

And a separate Twitter user wrote: ‘I don’t think the m/cyclist actually committed any offense, even though it looked impatiently sloppy’.

Others were not at all impressed with the post with one person saying ‘Get a grip Jezza’.