Jeremy Renner was ‘completely crushed’ by 14,330-pound snow plow: leaving him struggling to breathe

An emergency call to 911 after Jeremy Renner was run over by a seven-ton snowplow on New Year’s Day indicates that the right side of the actor’s chest collapsed and his upper body was crushed.

The calamity log, obtained by TMZcontained notes from the accident stating that Renner could be heard moaning in the background of the conversation and that he was bleeding profusely from his head and other injuries.

The injuries to his chest and torso reportedly made it difficult for the Marvel star to breathe before he was airlifted to a nearby hospital from the scene of the accident at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning near his home in the Reno area. .

On Tuesday, Renner shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed with visible bruises on his face and thanked him congratulations for their “kind words” in his first social media post since the accident.

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has thanked his well-wishers for their “kind words” in his first social media post since his New Year’s Day snowplow accident

‘Thank you all for your kind words. I’m (sic) too confused to type right now. But I’m sending you all love,” he captioned the photo.

The actor, who was left in a critical condition after the accident, has had two surgeries where metal pins were placed around his leg. On Tuesday, he was awake and talking, a source told DailyMail.com.

The actor had helped a family member with a personal vehicle that got stuck in the snow, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

He used the 14,330-pound snow plow to help the relative before going outside to talk to them.

During the conversation ‘it was noted that the PistenBully [snow plow] began to roll,” Balaam said.

At that point, the 51-year-old Renner tried to re-enter and was run over.

The sheriff added that police do not suspect foul play, nor do they suspect Renner was completely undisturbed at the time.

He said neighbors “came out with towels” and gave him first aid, even though no doctors were there.

The snowcat is currently in the possession of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

The snow plow that Renner was run over weighs approximately 14,330 pounds

Renner is photographed at his home in 2017. He has told in the past that he had to clear the snow to gain access to the $3.25 million property

The sheriff’s department is currently investigating the accident and has possession of the snowplow.

Renner spoke to emergency services before being transported to a nearby hospital just before 10 a.m. local time.

Renner’s family was visiting for a New Year’s Eve party, but the high-altitude hamlet near Mount Rose, Nevada, where he lives was buried under five feet of snow. Residents had been without electricity and running water for two days when the accident occurred on New Year’s Day.

Renner — who has his own fire truck, plow and other heavy machinery — took a snowcat along Jan. 1 to clear some snow.

“He had some family here. His cousin was with him. They closed the mountain because all the people were slipping away,” the source, who has known Renner for several years, told DailyMail.com.

“He was just plowing the road to go snow skiing. He got out and then the machine took off. The machine jumped out of gear. And then he did something to get into it and he got caught up and he ran over him.

“He’s had quite a few wounds, but he’s fine now. He’s talking and all, though he still has some recovering to do. They stuck a pin in his leg,” the source said.

Two neighbors said he had the surgery at Renown Regional Medical Center, known as the best hospital in northern Nevada with the best orthopedic specialists.

The source added that conditions were extreme this weekend at his $3.25 million home off Mount Rose Highway, near the city of Reno.

‘Two days ago [the snow] was five feet deep, his workers had to walk in,” they said. “They’ve had no power since 4 p.m. Saturday.”

TMZ previously reported that the safety devices on Renner’s snowcat failed and caused it to roll over Renner’s leg about a quarter mile from his home. The machine was built by the German manufacturer Kassbohrer.

Renner is best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharpshooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s vast film and television universe.

He is loved by fans across the country, and especially by kids in Washoe County who have seen the celebrity in the area for years and when he participates in local events.

He scored back-to-back Oscar nominations for The Hurt Locker in 2010 and The Town in 2011. His portrayal of an Iraq bomb disposal specialist in The Hurt Locker helped make him a household name.

The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting his own Disney+ series, Hawkeye.