Jeremy Renner shares update following a serious snow plow accident while helping a family member

(NEXSTAR) — After suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Nevada over the weekend, Jeremy Renner spoke out for the first time on Tuesday.

In a short post on Instagram, the 51-year-old ‘Avengers’ star wrote“Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too crazy to type now. But I’m sending you all love.”

He also shared a selfie from his hospital bed showing injuries on the left side of his face.

A representative for Renner said the actor was in a critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit Monday following surgery at a hospital in Reno, Nevada.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal that Renner helped a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain. Renner was then run over by his own vehicle.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday that deputies responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the Mt. Rose Highway before Renner was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. A powerful winter storm dumped more than two feet of snow across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

On a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County explained that the Mt. Rose Highway was closed at the time of the incident. Authorities determined that Renner’s personal vehicle was being driven by a family member when it became stuck in snow near his home.

Renner used his Pisten Bully snowcat, a large piece of snow clearing machine commonly used to groom snow trails, to tow his stuck vehicle. As he reportedly had done in the past, Balaam said Renner used the snowcat to clear the way for his neighbors.

After getting his vehicle out of the snow, the actor got out of the snowcat to talk to his relative, Balaam said, but then the machine started rolling.

Authorities believe Renner then attempted to climb back into the driver’s seat of the snowcat. He then appeared to have been run over by the machine, Balaam explained, noting that a witness reported seeing Racer get into the vehicle, but did not see him again until the snowcat came to rest against a nearby snow bank.

Heavy snow in the area delayed emergency services, but neighbors rushed to help Renner, Balaam said.

“At this point in the investigation, we do not believe that Mr. Renner was not disabled at all and we believe this is a tragic accident,” Balaam said Tuesday. Investigators are now analyzing the Pisten Bully to determine if there were any mechanical failures that caused it to roll.

No foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing, Balaam said.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharpshooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s vast film and television universe. He is also an honorary deputy sheriff, Balaam said Tuesday.

He has been nominated for an acting Oscar twice, scoring back-to-back nominations for ‘The Hurt Locker’ and ‘The Town.’ Renner’s portrayal of an Iraq bomb disposal specialist in 2009’s “The Hurt Locker” helped him become a household name.

2012’s “The Avengers” cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting his own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.