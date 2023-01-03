Jeremy Renner shares the first photo since the snow plow accident

“Hawkeye” star Jeremy Renner thanked well-wishers for their “kind words” in his first social media post since his New Year’s Day snow plowing accident.

Jeremy Renner posts an update on Instagram after he was seriously injured in a snow plow accident over the weekend. I wish him the best on his road to recovery ❤️ 🩹 pic.twitter.com/gO6EufaDQn — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) January 4, 2023

In a short post on Instagram, where he shared a selfie that reflected some facial bruising, Renner wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m (sic) too confused to type right now. But I’m sending you all love.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Samantha Mast, Renner’s publicist, gave more details about the accident that landed Renner in the hospital, saying the actor was near his Nevada home clearing driveways prior to the incident.

Renner was moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so his relatives could leave his residence after celebrating the holidays together, his rep added. Members of Renner’s family were with him when the accident occurred.

“Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in a good mood,” Mast said in a new statement released Tuesday evening. “He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by showing love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts as he heals with his closest loved ones.

‘A tragic accident’

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a news conference Tuesday that Renner was run over by his snowcat, a snow-removing device, after the machine began to roll away while he was not in the driver’s seat. He was injured while trying to get back into the snow cat, Balaam said.

Balaam added that authorities do not believe Renner was drunk during the incident, calling it “a tragic accident”.

A spokesman for Renner previously told CNN that he suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

The 51-year-old actor has had two surgeries so far to fix his injuries, a source close to the actor told CNN.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has said the incident occurred in the Mount Rose Highway area of ​​Reno.

Deputies found Renner injured and coordinated his transport to an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a press release, adding that the actor was the only person involved in the accident.

Balaam said Tuesday that Renner was awake and talking to first responders when they arrived at the scene of the incident.

When Renner was injured, his neighbors rendered aid and brought towels as they waited for first responders, Balaam added.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is currently in possession of Renner’s snowcat and is analyzing it to “rule out any possible mechanical failure,” which is a normal part of the investigation with this severity of injuries, Balaam said.

Authorities suspect no foul play, Balaam said.

At the time of the accident, parts of western Nevada were covered in snow. The Reno area received about 6-12 inches of snow between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at elevations below 5,000 feet, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Renner has previously shared multiple videos and photos on his verified social media accounts showing him in snowy conditions, including an Instagram video posted two weeks ago in which the actor appears to be driving a snowplow.

Renner’s family released a statement Monday evening thanking hospital staff and first responders while the actor remained in hospital.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses who care for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families,” his spokesperson said in a statement. “They are also extremely blown away and appreciate the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and is best known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

His ‘Avengers’ co-star Mark Ruffalo asked for prayers of support for Renner on Monday.

“Prayers for our brother @jeremyrenner for a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo posted on his Instagram stories. “Please send healing goodness his way.”

