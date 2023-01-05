Jeremy Renner ‘completely crushed’ by snowplow, according to 911 call log

By Paul P. Murphy | CNN

Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by a snowcat snowplow, according to a 911 call log released by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

CNN obtained the 911 call log through a public records request. The identity of the person who made the call has been redacted by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 number was called at 8:55 a.m. local time on Sunday.

“The subject was run over by a snow cat,” the log reads. The responder yells – the responder says the subject is off and the subject is crushed.

It later identifies the subject as Jeremy Renner.

“[Renner] groans loudly in the background – severe bleeding,” the 911 dispatcher notes in the call log. “[Renner] bleeding profusely from his head and others [unknown] injuries – [responding person] not sure where all the blood is coming from.”

Another entry in the log says Renner was “completely crushed under a large snow cat [vehicle]’ and that Racer ‘extremely [difficulty] breathing.” It goes on to say that “the right side of his chest collapsed – the upper body was crushed.”

Some 49 minutes after the call was first made, the log indicates that Renner was loaded onto a helicopter transport en route to the hospital.

“[Renner] has all kinds of injuries but is currently [breathing] and [conscious]reads the log.

The “Hawkeye” actor was injured near his Nevada home while clearing snow from a private driveway to help relatives leave his house after gathering for the holidays, according to his publicist, Samantha Mast.

Renner remains hospitalized for his injuries, but “is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits,” Mast said in a statement released Tuesday night. “He is overwhelmed with the show of love and support. The family is asking for your continued thoughts as he heals with his closest loved ones.

A spokesman for Renner previously told CNN that he suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” So far, the actor has had two surgeries related to the injuries, a source close to the actor told CNN.

On Tuesday, Renner shared an update with a photo of him from what appeared to be his hospital bed.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too confused to type right now. But I send you all love,” he wrote.

CNN’s Chloe Melas, Taylor Romine, Nouran Salahieh, Tina Burnside, Christine Sever and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

