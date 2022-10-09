Jeremy Kyle says he’ll miss his wife Vicky and baby son Oliver, two, as he launches own show again

Jeremy Kyle says he will miss the time with his wife Vicky and their son Oliver as he kicks off his new live show on Talk TV on Monday, with the broadcaster saying they ‘changed my life’.

The 57-year-old television host is making his television comeback with a brand new live show on TalkTV – three years after his daytime program was canceled following the death of guest Steve Dymond.

Journalist Jeremy welcomed his son Oliver with Vicky in January 2020, with the couple getting married last October, with the screen star saying: ‘Oliver and Victoria changed my life.’

Fresh start: Jeremy Kyle, 57, says he will miss time with wife Vicky and their son Oliver as he kicks off his new live show on Talk TV on Monday

When asked what he would miss if he went back to work, he said of his loved ones: “Not being there while bathing! No I’m kidding. I would love to be there every night. Oliver and Victoria changed my life.

“Oliver is two and a half and in charge, to be honest. He completely changed me. He yells, “Daddy!” when he sees me on the screen now.

‘My children, my grandchildren, my family, my wife saved me. Harriet is a wonderful mother of two toddlers. Alice is about to go to college; Henry is about to go to boarding school; Ava just got eight GCSEs. It’s amazing, she’s severely dyslexic. It’s unbelievable what she’s done, amazing. I am so proud.

Happy couple: Journalist Jeremy welcomed his son Oliver with Vicky in January 2020, and the couple married in October last year

Bliss: The fencing star said of his loved ones: ‘Oliver and Victoria changed my life’ (pictured in March)

“But I’ve always wanted to go back to live television. It’s the best thing I’ve always loved to do.’

In addition to baby Oliver, Jeremy is father to daughters Harriet, 32, Alice, 18, Ava, 17, and son Henry, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Carla Germaine.

The host’s eponymous Jeremy Kyle Show was indefinitely suspended in May 2019 following the death of Steve Dymond, a week after a program was filmed with him.

Back to work: When asked what he would miss if he went back to work, he said of his loved ones, “Not being there while bathing! No I’m kidding. I’d love to be there every night’ (picture in March)

Family Affair: In addition to baby Oliver, Jeremy is father to daughters Harriet, 32, Alice, 18, Ava, 17, and son Henry, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Carla Germaine (current wife Vicky pictured in blue dress) (pictured in 2018 )

He returned to television screens for the first time in three years in April, when he helped launch the new channel TalkTV with Sharon Osbourne.

Mr Dymond is believed to have died by suicide seven days after filming for the Jeremy Kyle Show.

He had taken a lie detector test after he was accused of cheating on his ex-fiancée Jane Callaghan of Gosport, Hampshire.

Off the air: The host’s eponymous Jeremy Kyle Show was indefinitely suspended in May 2019 following the death of Steve Dymond

The confrontational talk show, which was hugely popular and a regular part of the daytime TV program since 2005, was shut down for good after calls for its cancellation from MPs and members of the public.

After the show was withdrawn, MPs launched an inquiry into reality TV – and ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the broadcaster had “looked at” to cancel it before removing it from its schedules.

In 2017, The Jeremy Kyle Show was labeled a “human form of bear fighting” by a judge after a guest on the show David Staniforth, 45, was convicted of assault for headbutting bus driver Larry Mahoney, 39, during an onstage argument. .

A behind-the-scenes documentary about the show on Channel 4 revealed never-before-seen footage of the presenter describing guests as ‘fat as shit’ and berating the audience for talking during filming.

Distressed: Mr Dymond is believed to have died by suicide seven days after filming for the Jeremy Kyle Show

‘Death on Daytime’ heard from former employees of the ITV show who said the platform gave Kyle a ‘God complex’ and explained how they would upset guests to entertain viewers.

In a statement earlier this year, Jeremy said: The sun: ‘I would like once again to express my deepest condolences to Mr Dymond’s friends and family.

“I have always maintained that it would be inappropriate to discuss the tragic death of Steve Dymond before the inquest is completed.

Likewise, the false and damaging allegations made against me by Channel 4 are now with the lawyers.

ITV will no doubt address the issues raised by Channel 4 around ITV’s production of The Jeremy Kyle Show, it would be wrong for me to speak on their behalf.

“This is not the time to debate or discuss what constitutes an ongoing legal process. If I can respond, I will.’

Watch Jeremy Kyle Live Monday through Thursday at 7pm on TalkTV. To find TalkTV, go to Sky 526, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 and Sky Glass 508, or watch live or on demand on the TalkTV app, streaming services and on Talk.TV.