Jeremy Kyle gets brand new live show on TalkTV three years after his ITV daytime programme was axed

Jeremy Kyle will make his television comeback with a brand new live show on TalkTV – three years after his ITV daytime program was canceled following the death of a guest.

The 57-year-old’s new series is called Jeremy Kyle Live and starts on Monday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

The host’s eponymous Jeremy Kyle Show was indefinitely suspended in May 2019 following the death of contestant Steve Dymond, 63, a week after a program was filmed with him.

According to The sunJeremy said: “I’m so excited to be back on live television from October 10th.

“Sitting in front of Piers over the summer has given me a taste of what the new show will be like.

Jeremy Kyle makes his TV comeback with a brand new live show on TalkTV – three years after his ITV daytime program was discontinued

The 57-year-old’s new series is called Jeremy Kyle Live and starts Monday, October 10 at 7 p.m.

“Jeremy Kyle Live will give meaning to the stories that matter; speak the language of the British people and provide practical assistance as we all try to navigate our way through the present day. I can’t wait to be part of TalkTV’s great new primetime lineup.”

The tagline reveals that the show will “see the candid voice of the people tackling the issues that really matter.”

Kyle returned to television screens for the first time in three years in April, when he helped launch the new channel TalkTV with Sharon Osbourne.

He returned to the TV screens at 9 p.m. as part of a new hour-long panel debate show, The Talk, where five commentators from different backgrounds and points of view discuss current issues.

Kyle and Osbourne were joined by fellow presenters Esther Krakue, Nicola Thorp and JJ Anisiobi on the panel and debated news topics such as Elon Musk who bought Twitter, Prince Andrew and the “Wake Up World of Disney.”

Mr Dymond is believed to have died by suicide seven days after filming for the Jeremy Kyle Show.

The host’s eponymous Jeremy Kyle Show was indefinitely suspended in May 2019 following the death of contestant Steve Dymond (pictured), 63, a week after a program was filmed with him

He had taken a lie detector test after he was accused of cheating on his ex-fiancée Jane Callaghan of Gosport, Hampshire.

The confrontational talk show, which was hugely popular and a regular part of the daytime TV program since 2005, was shut down for good after calls for its cancellation from MPs and members of the public.

After the show was withdrawn, MPs launched an inquiry into reality TV – and ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the broadcaster had “looked at” to cancel it before removing it from its schedules.

The Hampshire coroner confirmed that an inquest into Mr Dymond’s death had been postponed following a petition on behalf of the deceased’s family.

A new date for the procedure has not yet been given.

Mr Dymond died of a morphine overdose and heart problems at his Portsmouth home, a preliminary hearing was told in 2020.

At the time, coroner Jason Pegg said Jeremy Kyle had called Mr Dymond a “serial liar” and said he “wouldn’t trust him with a chocolate bud.”

Sharon Osbourne (left) and Kyle were joined by fellow presenters (center, right) Esther Krakue, JJ Anisiobi and Nicola Thorp

Kyle returned to TV screens in Britain for the first time in three years when he teamed up with Osbourne. helped launch TalkTV

The coroner said Kyle would be a stakeholder in the inquest because “he may have caused or contributed to Mr Dymond’s death.”

In 2017, The Jeremy Kyle Show was labeled a “human form of bear fighting” by a judge after a guest on the show David Staniforth, 45, was convicted of assault for headbutting bus driver Larry Mahoney, 39, during an onstage argument. .

A behind-the-scenes documentary about the show on Channel 4 revealed never-before-seen footage of the host describing guests as ‘fat as shit’ and berating the audience for talking during filming.

‘Death on Daytime’ heard from former employees of the ITV show who said the platform gave Kyle a ‘God complex’ and explained how they would upset guests to entertain viewers.

One clip showed Kyle approaching a producer for a “terrible” script, while another shot him saying to a co-worker, “I don’t understand, they’re horrible guys, you’ve done it again, they’re as fat as goddamn it.’

In another clip, Kyle was seen trying to host a segment, and he told viewers, “I think this show is called the Jeremy Kyle Show, right? But it could be called the JK Show. [Name bleeped out] is back, ladies and gentlemen.’

But then he stopped and said, ‘No, no, no, get out, get out, it’s wrong, get out – as you wrote it – it makes no sense. That’s horrible. You don’t have to say she’s here—look at this, you donut.’