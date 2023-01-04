Jeremy Hunt to meet with business groups as he faces demands to prepare utility bills for businesses

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jeremy Hunt is meeting with business groups today as the chancellor faces growing calls to outline what further help the government will provide on energy bills.

Representatives from the Federation of Small Businesses, UK Hospitality, the CBI and the British Chambers of Commerce are all expected to attend the lunchtime discussions.

Mr Hunt is under pressure to urgently clarify new support for companies before the existing support expires in March.

The chancellor has been warned that many companies are facing “a precipice” in April, as well as being unable to plan for this year without knowing what new help could be provided.

The government enraged businesses before Christmas by delaying an expected announcement of further support until the new year.

Under the current regime, companies have seen wholesale energy prices for electricity and gas capped at around half the expected market price.

But companies are bracing for less generous aid when the existing aid package expires in March, as was the case when Mr Hunt confirmed that households will get extended utility bills.

Jeremy Hunt is under pressure to urgently clarify new support for companies before existing support expires in March

The government enraged businesses before Christmas by delaying an expected announcement about further energy bill support until the new year

Kate Nicholls, the CEO of UK Hospitality, and Martin McTague, National President of the Federation of Small Businesses, urge Mr Hunt to provide further support

Under the current household scheme, which also expires in March, energy bills are capped at around £2,500 a year.

This will then rise to around £3,000 for the 12 months to April next year, according to plans announced by Mr Hunt at the autumn statement.

Kate Nicholls, UK Hospitality’s managing director, said it was ‘vital’ for support to be extended to businesses in the same way as it is to households.

She warned that without further assistance, the industry “faced a steep cliff in April” and that the delay in an announcement had “undermining business confidence.”

“A sharp rise in energy costs, coupled with other inflationary pressures, staffing challenges and rail strike disruptions, could prove fatal for many,” she told the BBC.

The Federation of Small Businesses said small businesses “can’t plan their 2023 without certainty” about how much their energy bills will cost.

“Our research shows that one in four small businesses expect to close, downsize or radically change their business model if energy support dries up after March,” said chairman Martin McTague.

The CEO of the Chemical Industries Association said there would be “broad concern” about a significant reduction in the level of support for energy-intensive industries.

When asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today program how concerned the association’s members are that energy aid will decline, Stephen Elliott said: ‘Last week we actually got confirmation that some companies were actually within the scope of that aid , so it took some time to get some clarity.

‘We are very curious to see what will happen from the end of March.

“Throughout 2021, and before the Russian invasion, we have been looking for more targeted support from the government.

‘I think more can be done for a targeted intervention for energy-intensive sectors such as chemistry.’